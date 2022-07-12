The best tabletop game deals of Amazon Prime Day 2022

As we slowly and careful return to the table for game night, it’s time to pick up some new board games to refresh your collection. Or maybe to grab those old classics for the family. This year’s Amazon Prime Day has something for every kind of tabletop gamer with deals on the classic board games, base games, and lots of expansions.
There are great deals on some modern classics and their expansions. Catan’s base game and expansions, Ticket to Ride’s base game and other locations, and Pandemic’s expansions along with Pandemic Legacy Season 0, 1, and 2 are all on the list. There are also deals on some of those games you, if you’re like me, have had on your wish list for a while now like Wingspan, Scythe, and 7 Wonders.
If you’re looking for some throwback games or are introducing younger people to game night, this year’s Prime Day has some deep discounts on the old standards. Battleship (which has planes now, and I’m not okay with that), Clue, Candy Land, and even Yahtzee are on this list this year. There’s also a Longest Game Ever version of Monopoly that we’ve listed here just to see if anyone actually buys it.
Board Games
- 7 Wonders — $47.85 (20% off)
- Arkham Horror: The Card Game — $34.97 (22% off)
- Beyond the Sun — $40.99 (52% off)
- Bunny Kingdom — $28.49 (45% off)
- Calico — $21.99 (45% off)
- Carcassone 20th Anniversary Edition — $33.24 (33% off)
- Catan — $34.99 (29% off)
- Catan Junior — $24.49 (30% off)
- Catan: Explorers and Pirates Expansion — $44.00 (20% off)
- Catan: Seafarers Expansion — $47.99 (13% off)
- Catan: Traders and Barbarians Expansion — $30.80 (44% off)
- Descent: Legends of The Dark — $139.96 (20% off)
- Diplomacy — $11.99 (65% off)
- Dixit 2021 Refresh — $25.49 (36% off)
- Jaipur — $17.49 (30% off)
- King of Tokyo: New Edition — $24.99 (44% off)
- King of Tokyo: Power Up — $11.49 (32% off)
- Kingdomino — $13.99 (30% off)
- Love Letter — $8.39 (44% off)
- Mice & Mystics — $55.99 (30% off)
- Mysterium — $27.50 (50% off)
- One Night Ultimate Werewolf — $19.99 (20% off)
- Pandemic Legacy: Season 0 — $62.99 (21% off)
- Pandemic Legacy: Season 2 — $34.99 (61% off)
- Pandemic: Fall of Rome — $19.96 (60% off)
- Pandemic: In the Lab — $27.97 (30% off)
- Pandemic: On the Brink — $19.11 (45% off)
- Pandemic: Reign of Cthulhu — $27.95 (44% off)
- Photosynthesis — $27.99 (30% off)
- Pit — $8.29 (31% off)
- Poetry for Neanderthals — $13.99 (30% off)
- Queendomino — $18.05 (45% off)
- Scythe — $61.49 (23% off)
- Scythe: Invaders from Afar Expansion — $17.99 (40% off)
- Scythe: The Wind Gambit Expansion — $16.99 (32% off)
- Splendor — $25.16 (37% off)
- Splendor: Marvel Expansion — $34.99 (30% off)
- The Crew: Quest for Planet Nine — $9.99 (33% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-earth — $76.99 (30% off)
- Ticket to Ride: Europe — $47.97 (20% off)
- Ticket to Ride: France Expansion — $20.82 (54% off)
- Ticket to Ride: India Expansion — $16.79 (52% off)
- Ticket to Ride: Japan Expansion — $33.99 (24% off)
- Ticket to Ride: New York — $13.99 (44% off)
- Ticket to Ride: Nordic Countries — $44.99 (20% off)
- Ticket to Ride: The Heart of Africa Expansion — $17.49 (30% off)
- Twilight Imperium: 4th Edition — $115.49 (30% off)
- Viticulture — $45.70 (44% off)
- Wingspan — $46.99 (28% off)
- Wingspan: European Expansion — $17.49 (30% off)
- Wingspan: Oceania Expansion — $22.49 (25% off)
Escape Room and True Crime games
- Exit: The Abandoned Cabin — $9.99 (33% off)
- Exit: The Forgotten Island — $9.99 (33% off)
- Exit: The Mysterious Museum — $9.99 (33% off)
- Exit: The Pharaoh’s Tomb — $9.99 (33% off)
- Exit: The Secret Lab — $9.99 (33% off)
- Exit: The Sinister Mansion — $9.99 (33% off)
- Hunt A Killer: Agatha Christie’s The Mystery at Hunter’s Lodge — $69.99 (30% off)
- Hunt A Killer: Blair Witch Season 1 — $115.49 (30% off)
- Hunt A Killer: Blair Witch Season 2 — $115.49 (30% off)
- Hunt A Killer: Body on the Boardwalk — $21.99 (31% off)
- Hunt A Killer: Death at The Dive Bar — $19.99 (38% off)
- Hunt A Killer: Nancy Drew – Mystery at Magnolia Gardens — $16.99 (47% off)
- Hunt A Killer: The Melancholy Killer — $109.49 (39% off)
Family game night classics
- Battleship With Planes — $11.79 (31% off)
- Candy Land — $8.29 (31% off)
- Clue — $14.99 (32% off)
- Connect 4 — $9.49 (30% off)
- Cranium — $11.79 (31% off)
- Monopoly: Longest Game Ever Edition — $13.99 (32% off)
- Monopoly: Pixar Edition — $17.99 (36% off)
- Monopoly: Rick and Morty Edition — $24.99 (40% off)
- Monopoly: Ultimate Banking Edition — $19.49 (30% off)
- Retro Series Clue 1986 Edition — $13.99 (30% off)
- Retro Series Scrabble 1949 Edition — $14.79 (30% off)
- Taboo — $16.49 (42% off)
- The Game of Life — $14.99 (32% off)
- Trouble — $10.29 (30% off)
- Yahtzee — $6.99 (42% off)
