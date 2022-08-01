Grab these 20 games in Steam’s new Survival Fest sale

The Steam Survival Fest is here, and it's brought with it a host of discounts for all kinds of survival games. But much like Steam's Going Rogue event in May, Survival Fest is about more than just the sales — it's a curation project designed to introduce you to all sorts of survival games.

The Steam Survival Fest runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8 and features action, horror, adventure, RPG, strategy, free-to-play, and even VR games. Steam’s definition of a “survival” game is pretty broad here — the event includes Apex Legends in its popular titles list, for example — but mostly seems focused around crafting games with hunger and thirst meters. Some of these games are about individual survival, like Rust, but there are also games like Oxygen Not Included, which tasks you with controlling an entire colony of people.

With Steam highlighting so many survival games here, we went through and picked out some of our favorites. From Subnautica, to Timberborn, to Surviving Mars, here are 20 Steam Survival Fest games worth picking up:

If you go to the Steam page for the event, you'll be able to see plenty of great survival games like Valheim that aren't on sale. There are also games that are offering demos or trials — like The Quarry — during this event. If you love the genre, try browsing through all the well-reviewed titles, rather than just the ones at a lower-than-normal price.