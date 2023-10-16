 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A big bundle of Warhammer: The Horus Heresy minis is steeply discounted

An excellent value at $210, considering you’re getting the tank thrown in

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A fully-assembled and unpainted Spartan Heavy Assault Tank
The tank you’ll get in this bundle isn’t exactly the same as this Spartan Heavy Assault Tank, but it’s close.
Photo: Charlie Hall/Polygon
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

You can build an intimidating Warhammer army of Space Marines with a fantastic deal happening right now. Games Workshop is selling pre-orders for Warhammer: The Horus Heresy battle group for $210, even though it should cost nearly $50 more for all of the components. It’ll ship on or after Oct. 28.

The bundle includes 10 more MKIII Power Armour Legionaries than you get with this $75 kit (totaling an impressive 30 minis), and you’ll get the $80 Deredeo Dreadnought — in a new all-plastic kit — as well. The icing on top of this deal is the Land Raider Proteus, a hefty, badass tank (also in plastic) that normally costs $90 by itself.

All in all, the set comes with 32 unpainted, unassembled plastic models, so there’s your project for the rest of this fall. Games Workshop recommends Citadel Plastic Glue for assembling them, and Citadel Colour paints for applying your choice of colors.

Polygon’s senior editor of all things tabletop, Charlie Hall, reviewed the launch set, going through the painting process, evaluating the rulebook (which this deal does not include), even staging some really cool photos. If you’re new to painting minis, here’s a guide on the best gear to turn it into a hobby.

Next Up In Tabletop Games

Loading comments...

The Latest

Rick and Morty soundalikes, a Netflix mystery thriller, and more new TV this week

By Zosha Millman
/ new

Twitch has stories now, because all social media has to be the same

By Ana Diaz
/ new

The Rick and Morty soundalikes weren’t the only voice swaps in the season 7 premiere

By Zosha Millman
/ new

Warhammer’s original setting officially returns to the tabletop in 2024

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie is already breaking box office records

By Austen Goslin
/ new

What is Party Play in Pokémon Go? Release date, bonuses, Party Power explained

By Matthew Reynolds
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon