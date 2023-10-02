Save $10 when you buy $50 worth of Lego at Amazon

If you’ve been looking to add some new Lego sets to your collection, Amazon will currently knock $10 off every $50 you spend on eligible sets. Some of the sets on offer include some of our personal favorites, like the Lego BD-1 for $87.30 (was $99.99), the Lego Star Wars Trench Run Diorama for $55.99 (was $69.99), and the Lego Creator Pirate Ship for $110.99 (was $119.99).

Some other standouts from this sale include the Lego architecture sets detailing landmarks from Egypt and London, in addition to expansion sets for Lego Super Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog.

The $10 discount applies to kits that are already on sale, but the deal doesn’t stack on multiples of $50. So, if you’re purchasing several kits that cost more than $50 each, (hey, no judgment here), you’ll want to split those up into multiple transactions to maximize your savings. The discount should get applied automatically at checkout, but to be on the safe side, you can use the code 92E607FD at checkout to make sure.