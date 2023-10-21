Save $20 on any game over $40 at QVC this weekend

Everyone knows that October is the spoopiest month of the year, and to celebrate we’ve rounded up a number of creepy (and not so creepy) deals for you to check out this weekend. In addition to deals on a variety of horror movie collections, you can also find discounts on Magic: The Gathering Commander decks, and aesthetically-pleasing Lego sets.

As we do every weekend here at Polygon, we’ve rounded up a collection of our favorite deals from the worlds of gaming and entertainment, along with some of the best-selling products that have made a recent appearance on our site.

The best gaming deals this week

QVC is currently running a promotion that allows you to save $20 on an eligible game purchase of $40 or more through Oct. 22, just apply the code HOLIDAY20. Some of the titles featured in this sale include Detective Pikachu Returns, Resident Evil 4, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Forza Motorsport, Mortal Kombat 1, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The page also lists Super Mario Bros. Wonder as an eligible title for this sale, but it may go in and out of stock.

October is quickly shaping up to be a banner month for Xbox Game Pass, adding games like the 2022 Dead Space remake and Cities: Skylines 2 alongside an array of spooky titles that are already available, like Lies of P, Signalis, Grim Fandango Remastered, and Prey. If you aren’t already subscribing to one of the best values in gaming, you can currently find discounted plans for Game Pass Ultimate on Eneba, allowing you to pick up a six-month subscription for $51.27, or a three-month plan for as little as $31.86.

The lo-fi horror-mystery title Return of the Obra Dinn recently celebrated its five-year anniversary. If you haven’t had the opportunity to sleuth your way through this haunting nautical tale, you can currently pick the game up for just $9.99 via Steam, knocking 50% off the regular price.

If you prefer your games to have a little more paper, you can currently find some substantial discounts on the recently released Magic: The Gathering Doctor Who Card bundles. One of the more recent Universes Beyond collaborations, joining IPs like Fallout and The Lord of the Rings, this collection features Britain’s favorite time-tripping doctor alongside a suite of other classic villains and characters. Currently, you can find some Commander decks for as little as $43.47, knocking roughly 25% off the regular price, while 12-pack booster boxes are available for $221.93 (was $263.88).

If you need some new blood for your campaign of Vampire: The Masquerade, Humble is currently featuring a discounted collection of 20 rulebooks, campaigns, and one-shots for the blood-sucking TTRPG. The Month of Darkness book bundle allows you to add roughly $418 worth of supplementary material for the fifth-edition ruleset to your library for just $18. In addition to PDFs of the core rulebooks for Vampire: The Masquerade, and Hunter: The Reckoning, this collection includes the following works to breathe some new life into your next session.

Camarilla

Anarch

Sabbat: The Black Hand

Second Inquisition

Cults of the Blood Gods

Chicago by Night

Let the Streets Run Red

The Chicago Folios

Fall of London

Forbidden Religions

Children of the Blood

Trails of Ash and Bone

Last Dance at Renauld’s

His Last Trick

A Taste of the Moon

Auld Sanguine

Midnight Kiss

The top-selling stuff on Polygon this week

The best entertainment deals this week

Several awesome Blu-ray collections of horror classics are on sale at Amazon. The collector’s box set of Friday the 13th is currently discounted to $89.99 (was $159.98). This 16-disc collector’s box includes every film in the franchise and a wealth of bonus features and extras.

Some other classics featured in this sale include the collected works of Alfred Hitchcock for $49.99 (was $99.98), the complete 156-episode run of the original Twilight Zone series on Blu-ray for $41.99 (was $76.99), and the 4K UHD collection of Universal Classic Monsters for $29.99 (was $79.99).

If your horror tastes are a little more contemporary, you can also find the two-disc 4K UHD collection of A Quiet Place for $18.77 (was $33.99), and the first season of The Last of Us series for $28.45 (was $49.99).

While Pokemon’s collaboration with Van Gogh might be a thing of the past, Lego’s team-up with the one-eared wonder is still alive and well. Currently, you can find a three-dimensional Lego version of Van Gogh’s Starry Night on sale at Walmart for $136 instead of its usual $170. The 2,316-piece set can be displayed free-standing or wall-mounted, and even includes a minifig of the man himself.