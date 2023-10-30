You can try Resident Evil Village on Apple devices for free

Resident Evil Village can now be played on the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Max, and iPads equipped with either the M1 or M2 processor. For those among you who are understandably skeptical about this high-production game running on your mobile device, you can currently play a trial version for free from the Apple App Store. If you’re satisfied, you can save 60% on the full version of the game and the Winters’ Expansion (which comes with a free bonus outfit) through Nov. 20. This discount lets you pick up the base game for $24 (was $39.99), or the expansion for $8 (was $19.99). Other in-app purchases are also available.

Resident Evil Village has been available for Apple users on MacOS since 2021, however, it is not a universal purchase. This means anyone who bought the MacOS version will have to purchase the mobile version separately.

While the mobile version of Resident Evil Village manages to run at a solid 30 FPS, and cram all of the necessary controls onto a single screen, if you’d prefer a more traditional controller scheme, we’d recommend checking out the following Bluetooth controllers from 8BitDo.