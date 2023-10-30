Ticket to Ride Legacy: Legends of the West leaves the station Nov. 3

Ticket to Ride Legacy: Legends of the West launches Nov. 3, and is currently available to pre-order from Amazon, Asmodee, and other online retailers. The $119.99 legacy game is designed to support a maximum of five players over twelve games, with each session lasting anywhere from 20 to 90 minutes.

Ticket to Ride creator, Alan R. Moon worked with designers Rob Daviau and Matt Leacock, the minds responsible for the Pandemic Legacy series and other staples of tabletop gaming to bring Legends of the West to life. While Ticket to Ride has had multiple iterations, expansions, and offshoots, accruing numerous awards along the way, this is the first time the classic game has received the legacy treatment since its initial launch in 2004.

Legacy games are designed to last a finite number of sessions that represent chapters in an ongoing story that’s influenced by the player's actions. As certain objectives and other criteria are met, players are introduced to new rules and other wrinkles that can greatly impact how subsequent games unfold, all delivered with a certain element of narrative flair. This lends a certain weight to your actions, as each decision you make on your path westward can have tremendous ramifications for yourself, and potentially other players.