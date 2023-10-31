 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Get every game in the Batman: Arkham series and more for just $15

Get 12 excellent Warner Bros. games for just $15

By Alice Newcome-Beill
An in-game screenshot of Batman: Arkham Knight featuring Batman facing off against the Arkham Knight Image: Rocksteady Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Warner Brothers Studios is turning 100 this year, and to celebrate, the folks at Humble are bringing us another killer bundle featuring some of the best titles from the WB Games library. The “Play the Legends” bundle lets you scoop up 12 awesome games for just $15, all while benefitting a nonprofit organization.

Some of the highlights from this bundle include the definitive editions of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War, in addition to the entirety of the Batman Arkham series, and more. While some of the included titles are more than a few years old at this point, this makes them perfect candidates for handheld PCs like the ROG Ally and the Steam Deck, thanks to their lower hardware requirements. In fact, many of included games, like Batman: Arkham Knight and Middle-earth: Shadow of War are Steam Deck verified.

Like many Humble Bundles, there are a few tiers available depending on how much you’d like to pledge, with an increasing number of titles available for greater donations. Below, we’ve outlined exactly what each tier gets you.

A man points a gun to the right in a desert landscape in Mad Max Image: Avalanche Studios

The “Play the Legends” bundle starts at just $5, and grants you the following titles via Steam.

  • Mad Max
  • Mortal Kombat XL
  • Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition
  • Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition
In Middle-earth: Shadow of War a fire-breathing dragon attacks Image: Monolith Productions/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

A $10 pledge will get you the following additional five games.

  • Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition
  • Batman: Arkham Origins
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
  • Injustice 2 Legendary Edition
Dick Grayson, aka Nightwing, faces off against two goons in Gotham Knights. Image: WB Games Montreal/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Finally, the $15 tier will get you the following pair of games, in addition to all of the others previously listed.

  • Gotham Knights
  • Back 4 Blood

