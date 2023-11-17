The Lost Caverns of Ixalan expansion is now available for Magic: The Gathering

The latest expansion for Magic: The Gathering, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, is now available to purchase from digital storefronts. The Lost Caverns of Ixalan is following a similar release format to previous MTG expansions by offering a series of themed Commander Decks for those looking to jump directly into play, in addition to set, draft, and collector booster packs.

Perhaps the most interesting wrinkle to this new expansion is the inclusion of 26 cards featured in the Jurassic World Universes Beyond set. These rare cards can appear in Set Booster Packs; however, Collector Boosters are guaranteed to include one. If you ever wanted to draft Jeff Goldblum into your red/blue deck, this is your chance.

Previously only available from local game stores, every format of the expansion (excluding the gift bundle) can now be purchased from Amazon, while other retailers like Best Buy are offering a more limited selection. Below, you’ll find a full overview of the available formats and their content, along with where you can find them.

Boosters

The Set Booster boxes for The Lost Caverns of Ixalan consist of 30 individual set booster packs in addition to a single borderless art Treasure Trove Box Topper card. Each booster pack features a single rare or Mythic rare card in addition to at least one foil card. Set Booster boxes are currently available from Amazon for around $120, while Best Buy has them in stock for $140.

Draft Booster boxes include 36 packs tailored for draft format play. Each pack contains at least one card of rare quality or higher, and has a chance to pull an additional foil card. The Draft Booster box still includes a single borderless art Treasure Trove Box Topper card, but unlike Set Boosters, Draft Booster packs can’t contain Jurassic World cards. Draft Booster boxes are currently available for $120 from Amazon.

Collector’s Booster packs are the only packs guaranteed to include a Jurassic World card. Each 15-card Collector’s Booster pack features at least one extended-art card in addition to other rare, foil, and alternate art cards. A Collector’s Booster box includes 12 packs, and is packaged with a single Traditional Foil Box Topper card. Collector’s Boxes are available from Amazon for around $235.

Commander Decks

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan is launching with four Commander Decks which are currently available from Amazon starting at $36. Each contains the following items in addition to its pre-built 100-card deck.

Two foil Legendary cards

One foil-etched display Commander card

10 double-sided token cards

Two random Collector’s Booster cards

One life-tracker die

Bundles

Finally, a bundle containing eight Set Boosters from The Lost Caverns of Ixalan expansion is available from Amazon for $38, while you can pick one up from Best Buy for $43.99. Each bundle includes the following.

Eight Set Booster Packs

One alternate-art foil card

One Jurassic World card

40 Land cards (20 foil, 20 standard)

Two reference cards

One life counter die

Storage box

A gift edition of the bundle featuring a special edition life counter die and a single bonus Collector’s Booster pack is set to launch by Dec. 8, but is currently available to pre-order from Amazon and Best Buy starting at $54.99.