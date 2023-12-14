Over the past 15 years, Uniqlo has collaborated with publisher Konami to produce an amazing lineup of T-shirts celebrating the Metal Gear franchise. The original collections were only available for a short time, but have resurface just in time for the holidays. The collection of six short-sleeve graphic T-shirts sporting stylized prints inspired by the Metal Gear franchise are available through Uniqlo’s online store, in addition to select brick-and-mortar locations.

Each T-shirt costs $24.90 and is available in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL. The collection isn’t available for purchase just yet, but you can preview the collection at Uniqlo now, with the available designs showcased below. While I can’t deny that the blue Snake Peace Walker silhouette looks pretty cool, I’m a bit partial to the grey tee fashioned after the Cyborg Ninja from the original Metal Gear Solid.

Update (Feb. 26): Uniqlo just released another wave of Metal Gear Solid T-shirts, so we’re updating this post so that more people can get in on the apparel.