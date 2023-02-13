The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is down to $40 ahead of sequel’s release

Everyone is losing their minds over the impending release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on May 12th, but if you’re still trying to figure out what all the fuss is about, several retailers, including Nintendo, Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart, have all discounted Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to $39.99 (normally $59.99). Breath of the Wild has been available for a discount before, but discounts on first-party Nintendo titles are remarkably rare.

While the base game already packs in more than enough content to keep you busy until May, if you’re looking for the definitive Breath of the Wild experience, you can find discounts on the Expansion Pass as well, which includes a variety of extra cosmetic items in addition to a slew of additional playable content. It’s currently available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Nintendo for $13.99 (normally $19.99).

Best Buy and Walmart are only offering discounts on the physical version of the game. Nintendo and Amazon are offering the same discount for the digital version, but only until Feb 19.

By now, the landmark title for the Nintendo Switch requires little introduction and has become the point of entry for many into the larger world of the Legend of Zelda. Breath of the Wild represented a dramatic shift from previous titles in the franchise by presenting an open world you can navigate and experience at your own pace. Breath of the Wild is also credited with adding a number of immersive systems that allowed for creative and emergent gameplay.

If you’re thirsty for more Breath of the Wild content, the Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass provides you with some new ways to experience the game’s content in addition to a bunch of new cosmetic items. The Master Trials includes a combat-centric gauntlet called Trial of the Sword, Master Mode, which makes the game much more difficult, and a travel medallion which adds more flexibility to the game’s fast-travel system. The Champions’ Ballad is full of more combat challenges for experienced players, and a motorcycle that might also be a horse.