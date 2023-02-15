Jimmy Choo’s Sailor Moon collection lets you punish your haters in the name of the moon

Following Loewe’s collaboration with Howl’s Moving Castle, Jimmy Choo has unveiled a pretty slick collection inspired by Sailor Moon, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the renowned Manga and Anime series created by Naoko Takeuchi. The collection was assembled by Jimmy Choo's creative director, Sandra Choi, who aimed to pay homage to Takeuchi’s vision and the influence that her Manga has had on pop culture.

The highlight of the collection has to be its bold boots, platforms, and pumps fashioned after the pastel colors of each of the Sailor Scouts. However, the collaboration also includes some cool bags and even an LP of Sailor Moon-inspired tracks put together by Honey Dijon.

Like Loewe’s collaboration, these fashionable accessories from Jimmy Choo cost a grip, with some items priced as high as $1,605, and are only available at select Jimmy Choo locations. If you’re tempted, however, and can’t make it to a brick-and-mortar store, online retailer, Selfridges & Co., has the majority of the collection available on their site, which we’ve linked to below.

Boots and Shoes

Not gonna lie, I’m a longtime stan of Sailor Mercury, but I am fiending for those Sailor Jupiter boots. All of the mainline Sailor Scouts from the anime are represented here, from Sailor Moon’s knee-high bubblegum pink boots to the chunky, iridescent leather platforms inspired by Luna, the feline mentor of the Sailor Scouts. Just note that the pricing and size availability for each product can vary wildly.

If heels aren’t your thing, you can also find monochrome and rainbow leather trainers, each sporting a collage of splash panels from the Manga, priced at $725.

Clutches and Bags

Jimmy Choo also offers a collection of modestly-sized shoulder bags themed after each of the Sailor Scouts, priced at $1,635 each. A smaller wrist bag featuring a rainbow collage from the Manga is also available for $650. If a monochrome palette is more your style, a woven tote bag featuring a tender moment between Sailor Moon and heart-throb, Tuxedo Mask, is available for $1,180.