Shield your eyes from Steelseries’ new Destiny 2: Lightfall accessories

If you’re looking to add some unique new accessories to your gaming setup, Steelseries is rolling out a series of peripherals themed to Destiny 2: Lightfall ahead of the expansion’s Feb. 28 release.

The limited-edition line of accessories includes the Arctis 7+ Headset, Aerox 5 Wireless mouse, QCK Prism XL RGB mousepad, and thumbstick toppers for Xbox and PlayStation Controllers. All of the accessories are available now through the Steelseries website, and an add-on kit for the Actis Nova Pro series of headsets is due to become available soon. Each accessory also includes codes that can be redeemed through Bungie for exclusive in-game emblems and emotes.

The limited edition Lightfall accessories differ only cosmetically from their conventional counterparts. Each accessory sports the vaporwave-inspired color palette of Destiny 2: Lightfall, mixing teals, purples, and oranges with the neon greens of the new Strand subclass.

The Arctis 7+ wireless gaming headset is compatible with PCs, mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation consoles via its 2.4Ghz wireless adapter; it can also be used with Xbox consoles with the included 3.5mm audio cable. The build on the Arctis 7+ is lightweight, with breathable fabric earcups and an adjustable “ski-goggle” headband. It features inline volume and chat mix controls on either earcup in addition to a quick-mute button and power controls., The Lightfall Edition of the Arctis 7+ is priced at $180 and is available through Steelseries or by preorder through the Bungie Store.

The Aerox 5 Wireless and its lightweight honeycomb shell weigh in at just 74 grams, features both Bluetooth and 2.4Ghz wireless connectivity, and is equipped with an 18K DPI sensor, The shape of the Aerox 5 most closely resembles the Razer Viper family of gaming mice, with an aerodynamic and ambidextrous design. The mouse is capable of lasting for up to 80 hours on a single charge and tops off via USB-C. The Lightfall Edition of the Aerox 5 is available for $150 through either the Steelseries website or pre-ordered at the Bungie Store.

The SteelSeries QCK Prism XL is a cloth mousepad that measures 900 x 300 mm with RGB lighting placed around its perimeter. The smooth surface is water-resistant, and plays well with both high and low DPI mouse settings. The Lightfall Edition of this massive mouse mat is priced at $69.99 at SteelSeries and the Bungie Store.

If you’re looking to add a little flair to your controller while also improving performance, Kontrol Freek is also offering thumbstick toppers in both purple and green for Xbox and PlayStation controllers. Each pair of grippy, textured toppers are priced at $34.99 and you can pick them up at Steelseries, Kontrol Freek, or pre-ordered at the Bungie Store.

Steelseries is also producing a booster pack for its Nova Pro series of gaming headsets that includes magnetic plates for both earcups and a headband. This pack of accessories is due to be available soon and will be priced at $34.99.