The PS5’s top first-party games are cheaper than ever right now

At $69.99 a pop on average, stocking up on multiple games for the PlayStation 5 at once is a high-roller move. But right now, Sony’s holding the PS5 equivalent of a Steam sale on games, making it practical to load up on the best PS5 games to gift yourself or someone else.

It’s a glorious thing to see a majority of PS5 launch titles now costing $29.99 or less, with some others going for a respectable $20 to $30 off their usual prices. Unsurprisingly, newer releases, like God of War: Ragnorök and The Callisto Protocol, are excluded from this deal event.

If there’s one less-than-good thing about this sale, it’s this: Sony is honoring some (but not all) of these prices for digital copies on the PlayStation Store, so you can easily reap the savings right through your PS5 or in the mobile app. However, there’s a steep “digital tax” in effect, as you need to be an active PS Plus subscriber for some digital downloads to cost the same as the physical games below.