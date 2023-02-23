 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The $199.99 DualSense Edge is no longer in Sony jail

It's now selling at more stores, so get those gift cards ready

The $199.99 DualSense Edge controller for the PS5 has been available for about a month, but only through Sony’s online storefront, where very few people shop. Well, get those gift cards ready (if you have any), because this pro-grade controller is now selling at more retailers, including Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart (via Wario64).

Polygon’s Russ Frushtick dug into what the controller offers for the money in this DualSense Edge review. In short, it’s a capable device that builds on the already-great DNA of the DualSense with removable back paddles, easy-to-tweak control schemes, and swappable thumb sticks.

It may not be for everyone (especially those who were hoping for a DualSense with better, not worse, battery life), but it might be worth checking out if you like to swap controls on-the-fly. In terms of how it can improve the way you play, you might be convinced by Mike Mahardy’s list of games that are better with the DualSense Edge.

After just a month-long exclusivity period on Sony’s storefront, it begs the question: Will the PlayStation VR 2 headset become more widely available in the same timeframe? It was released on Feb. 22, so perhaps we should expect it to hit other stores in late March. Of course, we’ll keep you posted.

