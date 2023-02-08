 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

You can unlock D&D’s ‘Keys from the Golden Vault’ anthology right now

Preorders for Wizard’s latest D&D anthology ship on Feb 21, but you can dive into Keys from the Golden Vault right now

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Key art from the Dungeons &amp; Dragons adventure, Keys from the Golden Vault
Assemble your crew and get ready to jump into Keys from the Golden Vault
Image: Hasbro / Wizards of the Coast

Keys from the Golden Vault is the latest collection of Dungeons & Dragons adventures from Wizards of the Coast. While physical copies of the 13 heist-centric adventures technically become available on February 21st, if you preorder the physical bundle directly from the Dungeons & Dragons store, you can access the new anthology right now.

Preordering the physical bundle of Keys from the Golden Vault directly from the D&D store for $59.99 will deliver a digital code to your inbox that you can immediately redeem via the D&D Beyond platform. You’ll also receive a physical copy of the book when it ships on the 21st. You can also order the digital version by itself for $29.99 on D&D Beyond if you’re running low on shelf space. For anyone else willing to wait, the physical version is also available on Amazon for around $45, and at your local game store, where you’ll also find a special alternate cover is available.

Keys from the Golden Vault joins a growing collection of excellent D&D anthologies like Candlekeep Mysteries and Journeys Through the Radiant Citidel, which are both available digitally through D&D Beyond for $29.99 each.

An aspect that makes Keys from the Golden Vault unique however, is that just like Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden, it ties into the upcoming film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves starring Chris Pine, which arrives on March 31. Chris Perkins, a game design architect for D&D has been serving as an advisor for the movie’s writing staff, ensuring that we’ll likely see locations and characters shared by the collected works in theaters.

Next Up In Tabletop Games

Loading comments...

The Latest

Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day 2023 event guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

The transcendent Spirited Away stage play is coming to theaters soon

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Super Bowl receiver credits Call of Duty with getting Kansas City to the big game

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Cultural consultants will play a bigger role in D&D following racist content in recent book

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Your biggest Hogwarts Legacy questions, answered

By Johnny Yu

Octopath Traveler 2 brings back one of the most ridiculous video game Easter eggs

By Mike Mahardy
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon