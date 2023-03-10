The best Mario Day deals on toys and Legos

It’s Mario Day, a yearly celebration of everyone’s favorite red plumber. Retailers everywhere are rolling out deals on toys and collectibles featuring Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, and the other diverse citizenry of the Mushroom Kingdom. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or want to gift something special to the Nintendo fan in your life, Mario Day is a prime opportunity to score some savings on fun apparel, toys, or other collectibles. Maybe, just maybe, they’ll keep you occupied until April 5, when The Super Mario Bros. Movie debuts.
If you’re after other kinds of Mario gifts, you can find many of the Nintendo Switch’s best games selling for $39.99 ($20 off). Additionally, for those who don’t yet own a Switch, the new “Choose One” Switch bundle might be what you’re after. For the Switch’s normal $299.99 price, you get a free digital Mario Switch game with purchase.
Apparel
Mario Tanooki Cap
- $25
Super Mario Kanjii T-Shirt
- $25
Mario Kart Kanjii Sweater
- $17
- $25
- 33% off
amiibo
Bowser amiibo
- $16
Mario amiibo
- $16
Peach amiibo
- $16
Donkey Kong amiibo
- $15
Plushies
Jumbo Mario Plush
- $22
- $31
- 30% off
Toad Plush
- $18
- $20
- 11% off
Goomba Plush
- $36
Yoshi Plush
- $17
- $20
- 17% off
Koopa Troopa Plush
- $14
Pirhanna Plant Plush
- $20
Boo Plush
- $14
- $15
- 6% off
Collectibles
Super Mario Bros. Mario and Friends Action Figures
- $25
Super Mario Bros. Question Block Lamp
- $40
Fire Flower Lamp
- $20
POW Block Lamp
- $15
Yoshi Egg Lamp
- $30
Super Mario Encyclopedia
- $30
Bowser Vs Mario Diorama Set
- $25
- $30
- 17% off
Super Mario Bricks Mug
- $15
Super Mario Bros. Retro Title Screen Mug
- $15
Super Mario Icons Light
- $40
Lego
LEGO Super Mario Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block
- $200
Lego Mighty Bowser
- $270
Lego Super Mario Starter Course
- $48
- $60
- 21% off
Lego Peach’s Castle Expansion Set
- $130
Lego Super Mario Character Pack – Series 6
- $6
