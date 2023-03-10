The best Mario Day deals on toys and Legos

It’s Mario Day, a yearly celebration of everyone’s favorite red plumber. Retailers everywhere are rolling out deals on toys and collectibles featuring Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, and the other diverse citizenry of the Mushroom Kingdom. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or want to gift something special to the Nintendo fan in your life, Mario Day is a prime opportunity to score some savings on fun apparel, toys, or other collectibles. Maybe, just maybe, they’ll keep you occupied until April 5, when The Super Mario Bros. Movie debuts.

If you’re after other kinds of Mario gifts, you can find many of the Nintendo Switch’s best games selling for $39.99 ($20 off). Additionally, for those who don’t yet own a Switch, the new “Choose One” Switch bundle might be what you’re after. For the Switch’s normal $299.99 price, you get a free digital Mario Switch game with purchase.

Apparel

amiibo

Plushies

Collectibles

Lego