Get Samsung’s 512 GB microSD card for $39.99

Multiply your internal storage for more games, for less than the cost of one

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A close-up image of a Samsung microSD card.
In real life, the microSD card is surprisingly tiny — about the size of a phone’s SIM card.
Image: Alice Newcome-Beill via Polygon

The Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch can’t hold many games on their internal storage alone. You’ll need a high-capacity microSD card to store a ton of games on, and today is a particularly great day to buy a 512 GB model. Whichever console you have, Samsung’s 512 GB EVO Select microSD card is a cost-effective, yet high-capacity option. Currently, Amazon is selling it for $39.99 instead of somewhere around $60. While the Samsung EVO Select doesn’t have a 1 TB version, like SanDisk does, it’s still one of the best bang-for-your-buck microSD cards available.

If you’re buying this for your Steam Deck, we have a collection of our favorite Steam Deck accessories here, including batteries, stands, hard cases, and more. For Switch fans who want to get more out of their console, our top picks for Switch accessories will get you set up.

