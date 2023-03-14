Get Samsung’s 512 GB microSD card for $39.99

The Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch can’t hold many games on their internal storage alone. You’ll need a high-capacity microSD card to store a ton of games on, and today is a particularly great day to buy a 512 GB model. Whichever console you have, Samsung’s 512 GB EVO Select microSD card is a cost-effective, yet high-capacity option. Currently, Amazon is selling it for $39.99 instead of somewhere around $60. While the Samsung EVO Select doesn’t have a 1 TB version, like SanDisk does, it’s still one of the best bang-for-your-buck microSD cards available.

