 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pre-ordering The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at GameStop will give you wood

By that, we mean a commemorative wooden plaque, you sickos

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A screenshot from Link: The Faces of Evil for the Philips CD-i. Phillips Interactive Media/Nintendo

GameStop says that you’ll get a bit of wood when you pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s currently the only retailer offering this wooden collector’s plaque to people who pre-order while supplies last, and to people who come in to buy it on launch day. To get the plaque, you’ll need to go to a store and show them your purchase receipt.

There’s currently no info on the finish or stain (fingers crossed for Wenge or Purpleheart), but GameStop has noted that the color and grain of the wood may vary. Still, it seems nice if you like collectibles!

A promotional image advertising pre-order bonuses for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
A fine bit of wood for all you gamers
Image: GameStop/Nintendo

The standard edition of the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can be pre-ordered for $69.99, and Best Buy has a listing for the elusive deluxe edition for $129.99. The deluxe edition comes packaged with a Steelbook case, collector’s pin set, and art book, but no wood, unfortunately.

If you want to learn more about the pre-order situation, check out our more expansive Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide. And for a continuous drip feed of interesting Zelda coverage, Polygon’s Zeldathon should keep you satisfied.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Shadow and Bone’s Sturmhond is a fan favorite — so why did Netflix change his story?

By Sadie Gennis
/ new

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Resident Evil 4 intro’s Lego remake will make you shit bricks

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Destiny 2 Xur location, inventory for March 17-21

By Ryan Gilliam and Jacob VanderVat
/ new

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Decidueye 7-star Tera Raid guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

How the Shadow and Bone trilogy actually ended

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon