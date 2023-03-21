 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Criterion is having a 50% off sale on DVDs, 4K Blu-rays, and collections

Physical media enthusiasts, unite!

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

A movie poster entitled “Destroy All Monsters” in which a brightly purple colored Godzilla takes on similarly colored monster adversaries. Image: Sophie Campbell/Criterion

Criterion is hosting a big, one-day sale on all of the films that it has in stock, ending Wednesday morning on the U.S. east coast. Its Criterion Collection includes DVDs, Blu-rays, and multi-disc collections of some of the most treasured and important films. If you’re a film buff, or you’re close to someone who considers themselves to be one, this is a event that you’ll probably want to check out.

The Criterion Collection is vast, and there are hundreds of films are looped into this deal. It wouldn’t be a good service to you to attempt to list all of the eligible movies. There are just too many good ones. So instead, I bugged my Polygon coworkers to tell me which ones they recommend.

Note: 4K UHD Blu-rays only work in compatible Blu-ray players. The Xbox Series X, Xbox One X, and the PS5 can play these kinds of discs, although according to Wirecutter, they each have flaws that some standalone 4K UHD Blu-ray players do not exhibit. Through their respective Blu-ray players, the Xbox Series X and One X can’t provide Dolby Atmos sound, while the PS5 can’t do either Dolby Atmos sound or Dolby Vision HDR.

