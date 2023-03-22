Valve’s 10% off Steam Deck deal is about to evaporate

The Steam Spring Sale ends tomorrow at 1:00pm EDT, so time is running out to save 10% on the impressive and versatile Steam Deck handheld PC — its first discount ever. The 64 GB option is currently available for $359 (normally $399). If you need more (and faster) storage, the 256 GB version costs $476 (it’s normally $529), and the 512 GB model for $584 (marked down from $649). All models include a zip-up case for the Deck, but the 512 GB version is unique in that its screen is covered in anti-glare etched glass.

If you’ve been on the fence about adopting a Steam Deck of your own, there’s never been a better time to do so, since this is its lowest price yet. Valve also gets credit for ironing out many of the Steam Deck’s early issues and growing pains. As far as game selection goes, the list of Steam Deck verified titles has been greatly expanded since launch.

While Valve’s carrying case for the Steam Deck is quite good, there are plenty of other excellent Steam Deck accessories that are worth checking out if you’re looking for additional storage options. We also have some tips on how to extend its battery life.

Personally, my Steam Deck is the gaming platform that gets the most mileage in my home — even more than my fully-powered gaming desktop. There’s just something to be said for being able to play Cult of the Lamb and Elden Ring in bed. Of course, if you’re looking for even more reasons to bring home a Steam Deck, you can always check out our review.