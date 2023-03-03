Amazon has discounted several Mandalorian Funko Pops

Timed with the launch week of The Mandalorian’s third season on Disney Plus, Amazon has some deals that make it cheaper to load up on Mandalorian Funko Pop figurines, even some very good Grogu ones. Most of the big-headed figures in the collection are at least 50% off its entire selection, so now might be the right time to stock up for yourself, or for any Star Wars fans at home.

This isn’t the entire collection of Mandalorian-themed Funko Pops, mind you. You can currently get a big discount on bobbleheads like this chromed-out one of Din Djarin (aka Mando), Luke Skywalker with Grogu, and Fennec Shand, to name a few, but we’ll have to wait another day for the likes of Greef Karga, the badass Incinerator Stormtrooper, and the Offworld Jawa to see equally-stellar price cuts.