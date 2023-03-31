 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SSDs, microSD cards, and more are discounted for ‘world backup day’

Might as well give your console a storage boost

By Cameron Faulkner
Someone holding a Samsung 990 Pro M.2 SSD in their fingers, hovering over an opened desktop PC.
You’ll want to stick a heatsink on this SSD if it’s going in your PS5.
Image: Samsung

All of the companies that make hard drives, SSDs, flash drives — you name it — come together on March 31 in the name of “world backup day,” a day to remind us of the importance of keeping backups of our most important files. Of course, it’s also a ploy to get you to buy more storage, as they simultaneously discount their wares.

If you’re in need of a fast SSD for your desktop, laptop, or PS5, or maybe you want a microSD card for your Switch or Steam Deck, I’ve spotted a few worthwhile deals that you might want to hop on.

You can get the lowest price yet on Samsung’s new 990 Pro 2 TB model (pictured above) by buying direct. Usually $179.99 as part of a recent discount, it’s even cheaper when you paste in the code SSD990LCS at checkout. Before tax, the total comes to $143.99 — a tremendous price for a fast 2 TB model that’s PS5-ready. One thing to note, however, is that you’ll need to apply a heatsink (like this one) to this drive before slotting it into your PS5, so that it won’t overheat.

The capacious 4 TB model of WD_Black’s SN850X PS5-ready SSD is $299.99 at Amazon. 4 TB SSDs typically sell for around $400 or more, depending on the brand, so this is a good deal if you really need a ton of space. Once again, you’ll need to apply a heatsink before installing it into your PS5.

Adding 400 GB of storage to either your Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch is a hearty upgrade, one that should give you enough room for dozens of games, or a handful of ones that have meaty install sizes. Usually, SanDisk’s 400 GB microSD card is close enough in price to 512 GB cards, but for world backup day it’s down to $28.99 at Amazon.

