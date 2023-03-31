 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Grab these Pac-Man crochet kits before they’re gobbled up

Finally, the perfect companion for my macrame Ms. Pac-Man is available at The Woobles store

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

GIF: Woobles

The Woobles, a site that specializes in adorable crochet kits for beginners, has restocked its Pac-Man lineup of kits. The last time these were available, they sold out quickly. Each kit comes pre-started and packaged with everything you need to crochet your own Pac-Man, Blinky the Ghost, or a piece of bonus fruit, including step-by-step video instructions, stuffing, and a tapestry needle. The Woobles even offers help over e-mail if you hit any bumps along the way.

The Pac-Man, and Blinky the Ghost crochet kits are priced at $34.99 each, and while The Woobles currently only offers the cherries bonus item for $4.99, I’ve personally got my fingers crossed for strawberries in a future drop. If all three of the kits have caught your eye, you can also find the Leader of the Pac Bundle which brings the whole gang together for just $69.99.

Loading comments...

The Latest

When Demon Slayer season 3 comes out, based on everything we know

By Toussaint Egan

Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in April

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Togepi and Snorlax Pokémon Squishmallows hit stores this weekend

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Demon Slayer is coming back in April

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Destiny 2 Xur location, inventory for March 31-April 4

By Ryan Gilliam and Jacob VanderVat
/ new

Hollowbody is a Silent Hill-inspired cyberpunk game set in a post-Brexit dystopia

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon