Microsoft adds a slime green color to its Xbox controller lineup

This $64.99 controller is giving off serious Nickelodeon vibes

By Alice Newcome-Beill
Stock image of the Velocity Green Xbox Wireless controller, sitting atop a grassy knoll next to a butterfly.
Velocity Green joins the already diverse color options for the Xbox Wireless Controller.
Microsoft is assaulting our senses and our wallets with yet another addition to its neon-tinted Xbox controller lineup. Dubbed “Velocity Green,” the freshly minted controller is available for $64.99 starting today through the Microsoft Store. As is expected, the changes made to this color scheme are purely cosmetic, with green covering the top part of the controller, the analog sticks, and the A, B, X, Y lettering on each of the face buttons. This controller works with Xbox Series X and PC.

If green isn’t your color, the Slime Velocity Green controller is available alongside a variety of other colors offered for the Microsoft’s Xbox wireless controller, including Blue, Red, Pink, and highlighter yellow — all of which are currently available for less than their regular $65 price.

Releasing a new color scheme of an Xbox controller every couple of months might seem like an easy lift, but it’s still something that Microsoft does much better than Sony. By comparison, Sony moves more slowly, and has whiffed on some recent DualSense releases, including the blue-on-white God of War: Ragnarök controller. However, its upcoming collaboration with LeBron James does look pretty cool.

