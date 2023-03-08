 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colorful Studio Ghibli Blu-ray steelbooks are a couple bucks off at Amazon

Normally $26.99, most of these special edition Blu-ray/DVD releases are about $17 each

By Cameron Faulkner
A screenshot showing five Studio Ghibli steelbook Blu-ray movies, including Kiki’s Delivery Service, Nausicaa, My Neighbor Totoro, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Princess Mononoke. Image: GKids/Studio Ghibli via Polygon

Sure, I could easily get my Studio Ghibli fix by renting one of its movies digitally, or by watching them on HBO Max. But I’ve realized that I’m a sucker for these steelbook Blu-ray versions of Studio Ghibli films that came out in 2020 via GKids. What nice timing, then, as a decent selection of them are a couple bucks cheaper than their usual price over at Amazon, costing about $17, or in some cases a little less.

Obviously, I want them for the movies (each includes both high resolution Blu-ray and standard definition DVD copies), as well as the booklets and special features contained within each steelbook. But I’m swooning over the steelbooks themselves, with their simple, single-toned designs. They’d look fantastic lined up on a shelf.

Sadly, not every Studio Ghibli movie has gotten the vivid steelbook Blu-ray treatment (yet), but its most popular ones have. There’s Spirited Away, The Wind Rises, Ponyo, Princess Mononoke, and My Neighbor Totoro. I’m just going to list a handful below, but this link has many more.

