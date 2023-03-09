 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Xbox Series X is $50 cheaper at Verizon

The carrier is offering the best-ever price on the high-end console

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Xbox Series X console and controller on a graphic linear background Photo: Henry Hargreaves for Polygon | Graphics: James Bareham/Polygon

Verizon, of all places, has knocked $50 off the cost of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X console. While it normally costs $499.99 anywhere you might look, you can get it right now for $449.99. This isn’t a huge discount, and it may not last for long, but any drop in cost is appreciated these days. With its recent sale on Series S consoles for wireless subscribers, Verizon is making a name for itself as a great place to get an Xbox on the cheap.

From late 2020 through the middle of 2022, the Xbox Series X and the PS5 were still very difficult to find in stock, resulting in some people making a hobby out of quickly buying up stock of consoles, then reselling them at exorbitant prices. Thankfully, those times seems to be behind us, and now we’re at a point when manufacturers are ready to OK price cuts like these.

With a savings of $50, maybe you’ve got money left in your pocket for an extra controller, an SSD to store more games on, or a couple months worth of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Resident Evil 4 remake playable demo available now

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Where to find the Hidden Village keys in Wo Long

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer goes full Mad Max: Rainbow Road

By Austen Goslin
/ new

The Last of Us Part 1’s PC requirements might leave some gamers feeling Left Behind

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Capcom showcases RE4 Remake, Monster Hunter, and Mega Man in a new livestream

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

How to respec and change your appearance in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon