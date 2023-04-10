 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Destiny 2: Lightfall, Hi-Fi Rush, and more are up to 60% off during the Xbox Spring Sale

These Xbox Series X and PC deals last through April 20

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Key art for the games discounted during the Microsoft Spring Sale, including Destiny 2 Lightfall, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Wild Hearts, and Forza Horizon 5.
This sale includes plenty of games that aren’t currently part of the Game Pass Ultimate catalog
Image: Microsoft / Xbox

If spring break has left you with a little too much spare time and cash, the Microsoft Spring Sale has arrived to take both of them away. You’ll find a wide variety of excellent titles for Xbox Series X featured in this sale, but there are some great PC game deals as well.

Many of the games featured in the sale, like Hi-Fi Rush, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, and Grounded are already included as part of a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, meaning you already have free access to those games if you’re a subscriber. However, the sale makes it cheaper to own them forever. Plus, there are plenty of discounts on games that aren’t included with a Game Pass subscription, like Destiny 2: Lightfall, Dead Space, and Wild Hearts.

First, you’ll find a few of the most appealing deals on games that aren’t included with Game Pass. Those are followed by deals on games that come with a subscription to the service.

Discounts on Game Pass games

Loading comments...

The Latest

TikTok users love Snoopy so much they’re literally giving blood for merch

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Rumored Persona 3 remake and Jet Set Radio reboot footage leaks

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

How to avoid spoilers online in 2023

By Pete Volk
/ new

Where did the Lofi Girl go?

By Zosha Millman
/ new

Behold the 20-foot-tall Donkey Kong arcade game

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Stranger Things is getting its own Saturday morning cartoon

By Zosha Millman
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon