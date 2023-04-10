Destiny 2: Lightfall, Hi-Fi Rush, and more are up to 60% off during the Xbox Spring Sale

If spring break has left you with a little too much spare time and cash, the Microsoft Spring Sale has arrived to take both of them away. You’ll find a wide variety of excellent titles for Xbox Series X featured in this sale, but there are some great PC game deals as well.
Many of the games featured in the sale, like Hi-Fi Rush, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, and Grounded are already included as part of a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, meaning you already have free access to those games if you’re a subscriber. However, the sale makes it cheaper to own them forever. Plus, there are plenty of discounts on games that aren’t included with a Game Pass subscription, like Destiny 2: Lightfall, Dead Space, and Wild Hearts.
First, you’ll find a few of the most appealing deals on games that aren’t included with Game Pass. Those are followed by deals on games that come with a subscription to the service.
- Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection $23.99 (normally $79.99)
- Control Ultimate Edition $11.99 (normally $39.99
- XCOM 2 Collection $9.99 (normally $99.99)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $29.99 (normally $59.99)
- Gears Triple Bundle $23.99 (normally $79.99)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 $15.99 (normally $39.99)
Discounts on Game Pass games
- Metal: Hellsinger $29.99 (normally $39.99)
- Full Throttle Remastered $3.74 (normally $14.99)
- Grim Fandango Remastered $4.49 (normally $14.99)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered $3.74 (normally $14.99)
- Broken Age $4.49 (normally $14.99)
