Destiny 2: Lightfall, Hi-Fi Rush, and more are up to 60% off during the Xbox Spring Sale

If spring break has left you with a little too much spare time and cash, the Microsoft Spring Sale has arrived to take both of them away. You’ll find a wide variety of excellent titles for Xbox Series X featured in this sale, but there are some great PC game deals as well.

Many of the games featured in the sale, like Hi-Fi Rush, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, and Grounded are already included as part of a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, meaning you already have free access to those games if you’re a subscriber. However, the sale makes it cheaper to own them forever. Plus, there are plenty of discounts on games that aren’t included with a Game Pass subscription, like Destiny 2: Lightfall, Dead Space, and Wild Hearts.

First, you’ll find a few of the most appealing deals on games that aren’t included with Game Pass. Those are followed by deals on games that come with a subscription to the service.

Discounts on Game Pass games