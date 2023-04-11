Xbox Design Lab somehow adds even more customization options

Last October, the Xbox Design Lab added the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller to its already extensive catalog of customization options. But Xbox has upped the ante yet again by including even more audacious colors in its Design Lab lineup.

Some of the new color options include a vivid red, powder blue, and neon pink, bringing the total available colors for the body of the controller to 16, with even more accent options available for the rest of the controller. The new colors will be available on both the Elite Series 2, and the standard Xbox Wireless Controller. Personally, I think the new colors are pretty dope, but if you want to get me really excited, let me add more than 16 characters for my personalization.

The design lab controllers are functionally identical to their off-the-shelf counterparts, with both featuring Bluetooth and 2.4 Ghz wireless connectivity, are compatible with PC, Xbox, and mobile devices, and can have their inputs remapped via the Xbox Accessories app on your PC or Xbox console.

Standard Xbox Wireless Controllers from the Xbox Design lab start at $69.99, while a custom Elite Series 2 Controller can run upwards of $149.99. However, those prices can go up significantly depending on what options you choose.

If you’re not ready to spend upwards of $70 on a new controller, you can also find the Xbox Wireless Controller on sale in certain colors for as low as $39.99. You can also find the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller for $109.99.