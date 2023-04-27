 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Save 25% on pre-orders for the Critical Role cookbook and other books at Barnes & Noble

This sale lasts until 2:59 a.m. EDT on Saturday, April 29

By Alice Newcome-Beill
Cover art for Cyberpunk 2077: No Coincidence, Exquisite Exandria, and More Perfect on top of a blurred stock image of a Barnes &amp; Noble
Save 25% on some of our most hotly anticipated literature at Barnes & Noble
Graphic: Alice Newcome-Beill/Polygon | Source images: Orbit, Random House Worlds, Gallery/Saga Press

If you’re looking forward to the official Critical Role cookbook, Grimdark: A Very British Hell, and other nerdy literature to add to your library, you can currently save an extra 25% on your Barnes & Noble purchase by using the code PREORDER25 at checkout. But hurry, as this sale will end at 2:59 a.m. EDT on Saturday, April 29. Besides saving on traditional hardcover and paperback titles, this discount also applies to some e-books and audiobook pre-orders.

There are countless books eligible for this deal, but we’ve picked out a handful of pre-orders worth checking out, in addition to some of our most anticipated titles coming out this year, like Lore & Legends, and Cyberpunk 2077: No Coincidence.

