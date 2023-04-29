Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is free when you buy an Xbox Series S

Between the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the impending launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on May 12, and the numerous game sales going on, it’s a hard time for wallets out there. If you’re in the mood for some weekend shopping, our deals roundup not only highlights the most popular products and deals we’ve featured over the past week at Polygon, but also a few unique price cuts that we think are worth checking out.

The best gaming deals this week

This weekend, we’re shining our deals spotlight directly at Newegg, which will throw in a free digital copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor when you purchase an Xbox Series S for $299.99. The Xbox Series S isn’t the most powerful console around, but this is still an incredible deal that saves you $70.

Surprising absolutely no one, everything related to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been getting a ton of attention this week. Some of the products you all have clearly been the most hyped about range from pre-orders of the game, to Switch carrying cases, and even the Tears of the Kingdom-themed Switch OLED. If you’re as excited as we are for its May 12 launch date, here’s where you can find the most popular Tears of the Kingdom-themed products we’ve featured this week:

So, maybe Zelda isn’t your thing, and that’s okay. While this technically isn’t a gaming deal (more of a gaming-adjacent deal), we thought you’d like to know that Best Buy still has the very rare 14-inch Pikachu Squishmallow in stock for $29.99. If you’ve been trying to bring one of these precious plushies home and striking out, hopefully you find luck today.

Related Where to buy Pokémon Squishmallows

Thanks to the Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, and the ASUS ROG Ally coming in May, microSD cards have quickly become the preferred way to expand the storage in your handheld console of choice. Our most popular deal on microSD cards this week is on the Samsung EVO Select, which is still available in its 256 GB size for $20.99 at Amazon (normally $39.99), while its 512 GB version is on sale for $39.99 (normally $84.99).

If you didn’t check out Steam’s Puzzle Fest Sale when we pointed it out earlier this week, there’s still plenty of time to save on a variety of games to get your grey matter working. Monument Valley: Panoramic Edition and Tertris Effect: Connected are just a couple of the titles you can find discounted during this sale that runs through May 1.

If puzzles aren’t your thing, Steam is also having a sale this weekend that features discounts on many of the most popular titles from Devolver Digital. This includes games like Cult of the Lamb, Enter the Gungeon, Terra Nil, and Return to Monkey Island.

Some of this week’s top-selling items on Polygon

The best entertainment deals this week

Your honor, let the record show that we have no objection to this deal. If you haven’t had the opportunity to witness the excellent video game adaptation that is Takashi Miike’s Ace Attorney, you can currently rent it on Amazon for just $4. Ace Attorney is a vibrant take on the hyper-stylized courtroom drama of the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney video game franchise, and it’s a great choice for some campy, weekend viewing.

Apple TV Plus is the only place to catch good shows like For All Mankind, Ted Lasso, Schmigadoon!, and Mythic Quest. So, if you’ve hit a bit of a dry spell with your backlog of shows, new and returning subscribers can currently snag a free, three-month subscription to Apple’s premium streaming service at Best Buy (a $21 value). All you need to redeem this offer is a free My Best Buy account, making this an excellent (and free) opportunity to check out some awesome shows and movies for the next few months.

If you missed the Peacock Premium subscription deal we pointed out last week, there’s still an opportunity to snag a year of the streaming service for just $20 (normally $49.99) when you use the code N2TEWDZZ at checkout. Peacock Premium still features limited ads, but you can use the same code to sign up for a year of the ad-free, Premium Plus subscription for $69.99 (normally $99.99). While Peacock is probably best known for being the home of The Office, you’ll also find Poker Face, and Mrs. Davis, in addition to some of our favorite movies of 2023 so far.

Peacock $20

$50

61% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Use the code N2TEWDZZ to save over 50% on one year of Peacock’s ad-supported plan. $20 at Peacock Premium