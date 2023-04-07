 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is just $24.99 today only

Ubisoft hasn’t had a ton of hits in recent years, but this Switch-exclusive game is one of them

By Cameron Faulkner
Rabbid Peach activates the Pyrogeddon Spark, calling down an explosive meteor shower in a radius around her in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Image: Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft Paris

If you’ve been considering picking up Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (you should, we loved it), today’s a good day to do that. The sequel to the Nintendo Switch 2017 launch game, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, is over half off for today only at Best Buy. Normally $59.99 for the retailer-exclusive Cosmic Edition (it comes with the base game plus three weapon skins), you can pick it up for $24.99.

If you’re new to Ubisoft’s spin-off franchise, which gives guns to Mario and his crew, then you’re in for a treat. The likes of Mario, Luigi, Peach, plus Ubisoft’s goofy, Minion-esque Rabbids take on evil in turn-based tactical fashion. The fun of Sparks of Hope comes from zeroing in on enemies’ weaknesses and finding fun ways to use the environment (and your teammates) to claim the advantage in battle.

For those who have played Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope is hardly more of the same. Ubisoft’s made thoughtful tweaks to its turn-based battle system, allowing you more freedom of movement, plus more ways to customize your character weapon loadout. Polygon senior editor Mike Mahardy said in our Sparks of Hope review that its “most elaborate missions are on par with some of the best I’ve played in XCOM 2 or Final Fantasy Tactics.”

