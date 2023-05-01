Lego’s largest and most detailed X-Wing has landed for $239.99

Lego is releasing a brand new X-wing model just in time for May 4, known as “May the Fourth” in Star Wars parlance. The $239.99 model is available to order right now if you’re a Lego VIP member (it’s free to sign up) but everyone else will be able to buy one starting at 12:00 a.m. EDT, May 4.

This is the sixth iteration of Luke Skywalker’s Red Five X-Wing, and it’s Lego’s largest and most detailed version of the fabled starfighter. The 1,949-piece model measures 21.5 inches in length, making it more than seven times the size of the original 263-piece set that came out in 1999.

In celebration of May 4, Lego is offering a number of exclusive bonus items for orders placed through May 7. Orders of at least $150 worth of Lego Star Wars kits will get an adorable miniature model of the Death Star II, while orders of $40 or more get a mini X-Wing. Additionally, Lego VIP members will earn double points on all Lego Star Wars purchases, and get a collector’s coin set with purchases of $85 or more.

Grid View Lego X-Wing (1999) - 263 pieces Image: Lego

Lego X-Wing Ultimate Collector’s Series (2000) - 1,304 pieces Image: Lego

Lego X-Wing (2006) - 437 pieces Image: Lego

Lego X-Wing (2012) - 560 pieces Image: Lego

Lego X-Wing Ultimate Collector’s Series (2013) - 1,559 pieces Image: Lego

Lego X-Wing (2023) - 1,949 pieces Image: Lego

The 2023 X-wing will make a sizeable addition to your collection but is still paltry when compared to sets like the Millenium Falcon (7,541 pieces) or the AT-AT (6,785 pieces).