 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is already $10 off

A ‘May the Fourth’ special, or a make-good on a buggy launch? Who cares? It’s a deal

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Cal Kestis in handcuffs being escorted by a Klatooinian guard. Image: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts via Polygon

It didn’t take long for the first discount on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to show up (three days after its launch, in fact). Amazon is selling the physical versions of the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X for $59.99 (normally $69.99) — just check the coupon box to get the discount.

Given the current state of the game, we’d normally refrain from telling you about a deal like this. But for one, Turgle. Secondly, Jedi: Survivor is a really good game that Star Wars fans shouldn’t miss. And today, Respawn and EA shared details on a patch coming to consoles tomorrow, May 2, that claims to fix a bunch of issues. The update already hit PC, where the game’s issues at launch were more dire than on console. It’s possible that its biggest performance-related flaws will disappear very soon.

Who knows how much more SSD space the update will eat up, though; on PS5 and Xbox Series X, the base game requires a 100 GB download, even if you buy the disc version. So, check out our posts on the best PS5 SSDs and best Xbox SSDs if you need some extra storage.

If you’re the kind of gamer to use guides as you play, our team has a bunch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides to help you out.

Next Up In Star Wars

Loading comments...

The Latest

Netflix’s true crime anthology Monster returns with two killers this time

By Austen Goslin
/ new

I would die to protect Turgle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

By Maddy Myers
/ new

Lego’s largest and most detailed X-Wing has landed for $239.99

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Mortal Kombat 12 teaser appears to blow up the timeline

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Amazon Prime’s freebies for May include Resident Evil 2 remake

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Where to buy the Pokémon Go Plus Plus device

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon