Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is already $10 off

It didn’t take long for the first discount on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to show up (three days after its launch, in fact). Amazon is selling the physical versions of the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X for $59.99 (normally $69.99) — just check the coupon box to get the discount.

Given the current state of the game, we’d normally refrain from telling you about a deal like this. But for one, Turgle. Secondly, Jedi: Survivor is a really good game that Star Wars fans shouldn’t miss. And today, Respawn and EA shared details on a patch coming to consoles tomorrow, May 2, that claims to fix a bunch of issues. The update already hit PC, where the game’s issues at launch were more dire than on console. It’s possible that its biggest performance-related flaws will disappear very soon.

Who knows how much more SSD space the update will eat up, though; on PS5 and Xbox Series X, the base game requires a 100 GB download, even if you buy the disc version. So, check out our posts on the best PS5 SSDs and best Xbox SSDs if you need some extra storage.

If you’re the kind of gamer to use guides as you play, our team has a bunch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides to help you out.