Ugly Sonic has got nothing on these new Crocs

I’ve got a feeling these clogs are gonna go fast when they launch on May 23

By Alice Newcome-Beill
If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A Stock photo of the red Sonic-themed crocs on a blue background
You’ll need to slow down so your haters can gawk at these Crocs
Image: Sega/Crocs

Crocs, the foam clog we’ve been dunking on for the past decade, recently announced a new collaboration with Sega that features the likeness of everyone’s favorite lightning-fast hedgehog. The new lineup will be available in toddler, kid, and adult sizes starting May 23 in the United States, and a day later for all other markets. Unfortunately, you can’t order these sweet kicks just yet, but you can head over to Crocs’ website to get notified when they become available.

The clog features a striking red color scheme, modeled after Sonic’s own trademarked red high-tops. The heel strap on both sandals also features golden ring fasteners, and the Sonic the Hedgehog logo on the back. Toddlers' sizes will be $44.99, while sizes for kids and adults will run $49.99 and $59.99 respectively.

You’ll also have the opportunity to add a variety of fun charms to these Crocs, courtesy of Jibbitz. In addition to Chaos Emerald and gold rings, the selection of Sonic-themed charms will include the likenesses of Tails, Amy Rose, Knuckles, Shadow, and of course, Sonic. The charms will be available in bundles of five for $19.99, and individually for $4.99.

A stock image of the Jibbitz charms launching alongside the Sonic Crocs
A small selection of the Sonic-themed charms you’ll be able to pin to your new kicks.
Image: Sega/Jibbitz

While you could technically put limited-edition Super Mario charms on your Sonic Clogs, I have a feeling Nintendo’s legal team would be on you before you could say, “Gotta go fast.”

