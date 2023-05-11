Ugly Sonic has got nothing on these new Crocs

Crocs, the foam clog we’ve been dunking on for the past decade, recently announced a new collaboration with Sega that features the likeness of everyone’s favorite lightning-fast hedgehog. The new lineup will be available in toddler, kid, and adult sizes starting May 23 in the United States, and a day later for all other markets. Unfortunately, you can’t order these sweet kicks just yet, but you can head over to Crocs’ website to get notified when they become available.

The clog features a striking red color scheme, modeled after Sonic’s own trademarked red high-tops. The heel strap on both sandals also features golden ring fasteners, and the Sonic the Hedgehog logo on the back. Toddlers' sizes will be $44.99, while sizes for kids and adults will run $49.99 and $59.99 respectively.

You’ll also have the opportunity to add a variety of fun charms to these Crocs, courtesy of Jibbitz. In addition to Chaos Emerald and gold rings, the selection of Sonic-themed charms will include the likenesses of Tails, Amy Rose, Knuckles, Shadow, and of course, Sonic. The charms will be available in bundles of five for $19.99, and individually for $4.99.

While you could technically put limited-edition Super Mario charms on your Sonic Clogs, I have a feeling Nintendo’s legal team would be on you before you could say, “Gotta go fast.”