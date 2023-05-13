Save $15 on one of the best wireless headsets for the Xbox Series X

There’s an elephant in the room. It’s called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. A lot of people are playing an unhealthy amount of it this weekend, including many of us at Polygon. If that’s not you, don’t worry. We know that there have to be some of you who are looking for deals on other non Zelda-related stuff, so that’s what we’re here to deliver (we’ll only mention Zelda a few more times).

Below, you’ll find some of the best gaming and entertainment deals this week, including what products lit up the sales charts, in case you’re curious what other people have on their respective radars. Some of the products worth checking out this weekend include the LG C2 OLED, a complete box set of Tintin paperbacks, and a big sale on Criterion Collection films.

The best gaming deals this week

One of our favorite Xbox Series X accessories, the Xbox Wireless Headset, is currently discounted to $85 at Amazon (normally $100), which is rare for this model. This headset is worth buying if you’re always gaming on the Xbox, as it can easily connect to your console, and it has Bluetooth to pick up phone calls, or let you listen to music. It also boasts surprisingly good sound quality, they’re comfortable to wear, and they offer some clever game/chat volume controls integrated into the earcups.

Related The best accessories for your Xbox Series X

If you’re in the market for a TV with gaming chops, you cannot go wrong with the LG C2 OLED. Usually priced at $2,499.99, Woot has discounted the 65-inch model to just $1,394.99 through May 14, or until it runs out of stock. OLED televisions deliver unbeatable contrast and accurate lighting in every scene, and the C2 stands out from other OLED TVs for having gaming-centric features like AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync adaptive sync technology for console and PC. For more technical details, we’d recommend reading the in-depth review of the C2 OLED at our sister site, The Verge.

You can now pre-order the Asus ROG Ally handheld PC for $700. Polygon’s editor-in-chief, Chris Plante, compared it a lot to the Steam Deck in his review, which you should read. But understandably, some people want devices that have a physical keyboard, as well as a larger screen. If you fit in the latter bucket, the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i laptop might suit you better, with its big 16-inch, 1600p display.

Normally available for $1,749, you can currently pick up the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060-equipped model at B&H Photo for just $1,399. In addition to its moderately powerful (but still midrange) GPU, the Pro 5i also includes 32 GB of fast DDR5 RAM, 1 TB of SSD storage, and a 13th generation Intel CPU.

Gamers from 2020 and 2021 must be absolutely livid at the fact that you can now easily buy a PlayStation 5 at Best Buy bundled with God of War Ragnarök, and that it’s discounted to $509.99 (normally $559.99).

This deal sprung up first in late March, with a tentative expiration date of mid April. Here were are in May, and we’re not mad that it’s still happening. It’s a golden opportunity if you’re one of the few people still looking to take home a PS5. Just don’t forget to pick up a PS5-ready SSD, and maybe the PSVR 2 headset while you’re at it.

If you’re curious to try out a new TTRPG system, Humble is currently featuring the Starfinder Solidarity bundle, with proceeds going to The Trevor Project. At the $5 pledge level, you’ll get access to PDF versions of the Starfinder Core Rulebook, its Alien Archive, the Beginner Box and other handy extras to get started. While you’re always welcome to pay whatever you want, making a contribution of at least $5 will get you access to a grand total of 27 PDFs, in addition to a physical hardcover copy of the Starfinder Alien Archive 2, and the Starfinder Critical Hit Deck. It’s a combined value of $423.

This week’s best-selling products on Polygon

The best entertainment deals this week

There were some surprising movers and shakers this week that delighted the entertainment section of Polygon, including the Tintin Paperback Boxed set, and the book on Star Wars Complete Vehicles cross-sections.

Related When Tintin entered the Cold War

Star Wars Complete Vehicles Cross-Sections $34

$40

16% off Prices taken at time of publishing. 264 pages full of bespoke cutaway illustrations showing off the inner workings of some of the most iconic vehicles and starships. $34 at Amazon

If you’re looking to add some classic films to your library, the Criterion Collection is currently hosting its Spring Sale, knocking 30% off its entire catalog, including pre-orders. Some of the cinema essentials on sale include Thelma & Louise, Night of the Living Dead, and Malcolm X. However, The Criterion Collection also includes more contemporary classics like The Sound of Metal, Pan’s Labyrinth, and Parasite.