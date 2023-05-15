Get up to $423 worth of Starfinder texts for just $45 at Humble

If you’re looking for an entry point to get into Starfinder, Paizo’s extraterrestrial TTRPG, Humble is currently offering a collection of essential PDFs available through June 1 which include everything you need to get started. Just like many other collections offered by Humble, the Starfinder Solidarity Bundle lets you pay what you want, but minimum contributions of a certain level will net you additional loot.
Each PDF is yours to keep forever and lives in your Humble Library once purchased. If you’re looking to turn your PDFs into printable sheets or laminates, we’d recommend using the print-and-play services at DrivethruRPG.com.
The proceeds of the Starfinder Solidarity Bundle go to benefit the Trevor Project, a nonprofit that provides counseling and other mental health services to the LGBTQIA+ community.
For a baseline contribution of just $5, you get six PDFs that contain everything you need to get started with Starfinder, which includes the following texts with a combined value of around $100.
- Starfinder Core Rulebook
- Starfinder Alien Archive
- Starfinder Beginner Box
- Starfinder Player Character Folio
- Starfinder GM Screen
- Starfinder Adventure Path: We’re No Heroes (Fly Free or Die 1 of 6)
Upping your contribution to $15 gets you everything from the previous tier in addition to some supplemental material like standalone scenarios and printable maps (combined value: $236).
- Starfinder Alien Archive 2
- Starfinder Alien Archive Pawn Box
- Starfinder Adventure Path: Merchants of the Void (Fly Free or Die 2 of 6)
- Starfinder Adventure Path: Professional Courtesy (Fly Free or Die 3 of 6)
- Starfinder Adventure: Redshift Rally
- Starfinder Core Rulebook Pawn Collection
- Starfinder Society Scenario: Pact World Warriors
- Starfinder Flip-Mat: Asteriod
- Starfinder Flip-Mat: Ghost Ship
- Starfinder Flip-Mat: Jungle World
For even more supplementary material to spice up your Starfinder campaign, there’s also a $25 tier, which again, gets you everything from the lower tiers, but also includes the following extras (a combined value of around $400).
- Starfinder: Alien Archive 3
- Starfinder Starship Operations Manual
- Starfinder Near Space
- Starfinder Adventure Path: The White Glove Affair (Fly Free or Die 4 of 6)
- Starfinder Adventure Path: Crash & Burn (Fly Free or Die 5 of 6)
- Starfinder Adventure Path: The Gilded Cage (Fly Free or Die 6 of 6)
- Starfinder Pawn Collection: Fly Free or Die
- Starfinder One-Shot: System Takedown
- Starfinder Society Scenario: Corporate Interest
- Starfinder Flip-Mat: Basic Starfield
- Starfinder Flip-Mat: Spaceport
Finally, if you’d prefer a bundle with some physical loot the $45 tier of the Starfinder Solidarity Bundle includes everything we previously mentioned, but also includes a hardcover copy of the Starfinder Alien Archive 2, and the Starfinder Critical Hit Deck, bringing the total value of this bundle to a whopping $423.
Loading comments...