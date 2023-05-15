 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Get up to $423 worth of Starfinder texts for just $45 at Humble

Proceeds from the Starfinder Solidarity Bundle go to benefit the Trevor Project and start at just $5

By Alice Newcome-Beill
new

Stock images of several core Starfinder texts.
You can currently get everything you need to start your own Starfinder campaign for just $5
Image: Humble / Paizo

If you’re looking for an entry point to get into Starfinder, Paizo’s extraterrestrial TTRPG, Humble is currently offering a collection of essential PDFs available through June 1 which include everything you need to get started. Just like many other collections offered by Humble, the Starfinder Solidarity Bundle lets you pay what you want, but minimum contributions of a certain level will net you additional loot.

Each PDF is yours to keep forever and lives in your Humble Library once purchased. If you’re looking to turn your PDFs into printable sheets or laminates, we’d recommend using the print-and-play services at DrivethruRPG.com.

The proceeds of the Starfinder Solidarity Bundle go to benefit the Trevor Project, a nonprofit that provides counseling and other mental health services to the LGBTQIA+ community.

For a baseline contribution of just $5, you get six PDFs that contain everything you need to get started with Starfinder, which includes the following texts with a combined value of around $100.

Upping your contribution to $15 gets you everything from the previous tier in addition to some supplemental material like standalone scenarios and printable maps (combined value: $236).

For even more supplementary material to spice up your Starfinder campaign, there’s also a $25 tier, which again, gets you everything from the lower tiers, but also includes the following extras (a combined value of around $400).

Finally, if you’d prefer a bundle with some physical loot the $45 tier of the Starfinder Solidarity Bundle includes everything we previously mentioned, but also includes a hardcover copy of the Starfinder Alien Archive 2, and the Starfinder Critical Hit Deck, bringing the total value of this bundle to a whopping $423.

