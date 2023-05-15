The Super Mario Bros. Movie is finally available digitally

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is available to purchase digitally on streaming services, including Apple iTunes and Amazon, so you can watch it on the same screen you play Mario games on. It’s up for pre-order right now, and it’ll unlock on May 16 at 12:00 a.m. EDT.

The hit animated movie from Nintendo and Illumination launched in theaters on April 5, where it has earned more than $1 billion globally. It’s the first video game adaptation to earn that distinction.

Having the option to watch this flick at home is great, since you can entertain the whole family without purchasing tickets individually. However, it’s not exactly a cheap film to buy; it costs $29.99 for any version, whether you want the 4K/UHD version with all of the special audio/visual treatments, like Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio, or the 1080p and standard definition versions. Currently, the option to rent the movie at a lower cost isn’t available.

You’ll have to wait a little longer to buy the physical edition. An official release date hasn’t been announced, but you can reserve your copy at Amazon. The prices range from $29.99 for the UHD Blu-ray (also includes the 1080p Blu-ray, and a digital copy of the film), to $24.99 for the 1080p Blu-ray, and $19.99 for the DVD edition. Their launch date is rumored to be June 6, so you may not have long to wait if you want to go the disc-based route.