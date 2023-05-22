 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Today is your last chance to save on Warhammer 40K: Boltgun before launch

A deal so good, it might just be heresy

By Alice Newcome-Beill
The protagonist Ultramarine mows down a Chaos Space Marine in Warhammer 40K: Boltgun. The style looks a lot like the original Doom. Image: Auroch Digital/Focus Entertainment

Warhammer 40K is occasionally about galaxy-spanning lore, but it's also about purging heretics in the name of the imperium. Thankfully, Warhammer 40K: Boltgun leans more heavily towards the latter.

If you were planning to play Warhammer 40K: Boltgun tomorrow, but haven’t pre-ordered a copy on Steam, there’s still a chance to save a few bucks if you pre-order through Fanatical instead, letting you pick up a copy for $18.25 (normally $21.99). While Steam is still discounting pre-orders right up to the May 23 launch, this is still the cheapest way to add the Warhammer-flavored boomer-shooter to your library if you’re willing to go through an extra step. This deal is exclusive to the Steam version of the game, but it's worth noting that Boltgun will also be available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Boltgun seems to be following the growing trend of modernized boomer shooters like Dusk, Prodeus, and Ultrakill, which typically feature low-poly textures, breakneck speed, and mountains of gore, evoking the driving principles of games from the early to mid-nineties. (the best kind of nineties IMHO). While I wouldn’t call myself a “Boomer”, I’m all about games that do away with exposition in favor of dialing everything else up to 11.

