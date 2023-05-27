Game Pass subscribers can get the John Wick collection for just $30

Do you have an excess of free time this Memorial Day weekend? Our weekend deals post has arrived to help you fill it before summer really starts. We’re highlighting some of the best entertainment and gaming deals you can peruse this weekend, along with a collection of the most popular Polygon products this week.

The best entertainment deals this week

Memorial Day, more than anything, is about celebrating those that serve, and as any John Wick fan knows, he will “be of service”. If you’ve got no idea what I’m talking about, you can educate yourself over the long weekend with the UHD John Wick Collection. Microsoft has discounted the collection of all four John Wick films to $29.99 for current Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers. I’ll bet that you’re already a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, but just in case you aren’t, you can currently get a discounted three-month membership from Eneba for $24.75 (normally $44.99).

Another pillar of Memorial Day is spending time with family, and there’s no family on this planet I’d rather hang with than the Torettos. If you’re looking to spend some quality time with Dominic and the fam, you can pick up all ,*checks notes*, nine?! Fast & Furious Movies on Blu-Ray for $29.99 (normally $84.99).

If you’d rather grab some sky instead of tearing up the blacktop, Vudu subscribers can get both Top Gun movies for just $14.99. As a reminder, Vudu members can still save 15% on up to 10 transactions made within their first month.

The best gaming deals this week

Warhammer Skulls dropped a ton of news on what we can expect from the worlds of fantasy and 40K in the near future, but you can also save on some of the best games in the franchise on Steam and GOG.com. Here’s a small list of some of the titles you can currently find on sale.

And in case you don’t want your local game store to repossess your Land Raider, you can even pick up Warhammer 40K: Gladius - Relics of War, and Warhammer 40K: Final Liberation for free.

Let’s pretend for a second you’re not into Warhammer, and don’t want to be. That’s cool too, because the Epic Games Store currently offers a 25%-off coupon for purchases over $15. The coupon can be used on any collection of eligible games, or DLC. All you have to do is log into your Epic Games Store account and use the coupon before June 15. The coupon can even be applied to titles that are already discounted, and to top it all off, you’ll also earn 5% Epic Rewards, which can be applied to future purchases.

Some of the games taking part in this sale include Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Returnal, Dead Space, Return to Monkey Island, Hitman World of Assassination, and many more.

For anyone attending a party this weekend or having a casual get-together, there are some excellent discounts on several board games that play well with others. For a more casual party game, we’d recommend Don’t Get Got, which can be found at Amazon for $11.99 (normally 24.99). Don’t Get Got supports a large number of players, can be explained in the span of about 15 minutes, and encourages people to get up and socialize.

However, if you’d prefer a more traditional tabletop experience, you can also pick up the excellent Arkham Horror Card Game for $35.96 (normally $44.95) at Amazon. The Arkham Horror Card Game is a narrative-driven co-op experience with more than enough creepy content to occupy your long weekend.

While printed strategy guides may have fallen out of fashion (R.I.P. Prima), there's no denying that they can look awfully cool on your shelf, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kindgom strategy guide is no exception. Currently, you can pre-order the hardcover version of the strategy guide for $26.99 instead of its usual $44.99. The guide won’t ship until June 16, but just in case building a super long bridge isn’t working for you, we’ve got plenty of our own TOTK guides to walk you through that troublesome shrine.

Finally, if you’d like to participate in the Korok Space Program IRL, you can currently find a collection of Zelda-themed plush toys on Amazon fashioned after heart containers, Hylian shields, and of course, everyone’s favorite leafy explorers. Not all of these plushies are discounted, but they were too cute not to include in our post.