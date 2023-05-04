Here are the best May the Fourth deals

In this house, May 4 is Cinco de Mayo eve. But for most other people, that day is for celebrating everything Star Wars, given that it fits so well with the franchise’s most popular quote: “May the force be with you.” May 4, however, isn’t an important date on the Star Wars calendar other than just being a silly pun; none of the films or subsequent spinoffs were ever released on that day. It’s simply when retailers far and wide are force choked into dropping prices for Star Wars merch for this big day.
We have a guide to the best Star Wars gifts for fans that contains some amazing gift ideas for you, or for a die-hard fan you know. As it turns out, several of our picks are discounted today, so we’ll list some of the best ones below, plus special deals on stuff like Legos, tabletop games, 4K Blu-rays, and video games that are lasting for a limited time.
Lego recently revealed its sixth iteration of Luke Skywalker’s Red Five X-Wing. This 1,949-piece model is easily the most detailed Lego X-Wing to date, and it will set you back $239.99. If that price is a little too rich for your blood, a more modest, 474-piece version of the X-Wing is available for $49.99.
The Lego Store is offering some cool incentives through May 7. If you buy at least $40 worth of Lego Star Wars products, you’ll get a free miniature X-wing, and purchases of over $150 also get a mini-model of the Death Star II. Lego VIP members (it’s free to join) can get double VIP points on any purchases made through May 7, and you’ll be entitled to a slick collector’s coin set if you purchase at least $85 of Lego Star Wars merch.
Heroes and Villains is the home of tasteful, nerd-centric apparel. Currently, the site is discounting a wide selection of its Star Wars-branded attire, including button-downs, t-shirts, backpacks, and other accessories. We’ve highlighted a handful of our favorite discounted items, but this is just a small slice of the deals available from the Heroes and Villains catalog.
Citizen Watches is discounting its entire lineup of Star Wars-themed timepieces, knocking an additional 10% off their usual retail price. The Citizen catalog includes analog, and analog-digital watches fashioned after some of the most famous locations, characters, and ships in the Star Wars saga.
If you’re looking for the latest Star Wars game that’s worth your money, EA’s recent performance patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor makes it easier to recommend. However, there’s an array of classic Star Wars titles that are currently much cheaper on Steam. That sale includes titles like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Star Wars Squadrons, and Star Wars Battlefront 2. Several classic games from the Lucasarts era of gaming, like Dark Forces, Empire at War, and Galactic Battlegrounds, are also available at a deep discount.
It’s also worth noting that Newegg is still running a promo that bundles Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with the Xbox Series S for $299.99 (knocking $70 off the regular combined price).
Build-A-Bear workshop is taking up to 30% off Grogu, Rancors, Banthas, and Wampas, but where are the Ewoks? Not an Ewok in sight. Regardless, this sale is a great excuse to give any of these adorable creatures a good home.
Looking to build your library of Star Wars coffee table literature big enough to choke a Sarlaac? We’ve got you covered.
You can watch literally every Star Wars movie on Disney Plus. But if you’re looking for a Star Wars movie collection you can point to on your shelf, Best Buy is discounting exclusive 4K UHD Blu-ray Steelbook editions of the original trilogy. Each film is usually $29.99, but they are currently available for $27.99. Each Steelbook features the 4K version compatible only with UHD-ready Blu-ray players. Each also includes a 1080p Blu-ray, plus plenty of bonus features.
Star Wars tabletop games have never been in short supply, but publishers like Fantasy Flight have given us a whole new reason to obsess over that galaxy far, far away. By tapping into our insatiable need for immaculately sculpted miniatures, games like Imperial Assualt, X-Wing, and Armada have earned the attention and respect of the tabletop gaming community.
Even more casual games like Star Wars Villainous come packaged with some deliciously tactile bits and bobs for you to play with. If you’re looking for a new miniatures game to collect, but don’t have the time to assemble and paint everything, you can currently find all of these games on sale at Amazon.
Loading comments...