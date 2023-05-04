Here are the best May the Fourth deals

In this house, May 4 is Cinco de Mayo eve. But for most other people, that day is for celebrating everything Star Wars, given that it fits so well with the franchise’s most popular quote: “May the force be with you.” May 4, however, isn’t an important date on the Star Wars calendar other than just being a silly pun; none of the films or subsequent spinoffs were ever released on that day. It’s simply when retailers far and wide are force choked into dropping prices for Star Wars merch for this big day.

We have a guide to the best Star Wars gifts for fans that contains some amazing gift ideas for you, or for a die-hard fan you know. As it turns out, several of our picks are discounted today, so we’ll list some of the best ones below, plus special deals on stuff like Legos, tabletop games, 4K Blu-rays, and video games that are lasting for a limited time.

Lego recently revealed its sixth iteration of Luke Skywalker’s Red Five X-Wing. This 1,949-piece model is easily the most detailed Lego X-Wing to date, and it will set you back $239.99. If that price is a little too rich for your blood, a more modest, 474-piece version of the X-Wing is available for $49.99.

The Lego Store is offering some cool incentives through May 7. If you buy at least $40 worth of Lego Star Wars products, you’ll get a free miniature X-wing, and purchases of over $150 also get a mini-model of the Death Star II. Lego VIP members (it’s free to join) can get double VIP points on any purchases made through May 7, and you’ll be entitled to a slick collector’s coin set if you purchase at least $85 of Lego Star Wars merch.

Lego X-Wing $240 Prices taken at time of publishing. The sixth, and so far, the largest version of Luke’s X-Wing is made of 1,949 individual pieces and measures 22-inches from stem to stern. The T-65 X-Wing is a reliable starfighter that can handle crash landings and blow-up moon-sized superweapons. Just don’t let your cat near it. $240 at Lego

Lego Millennium Falcon $747

$850

13% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Millennium Falcon is one of the most famous starships in the Star Wars saga, and one of the largest Star Wars Lego sets, too, with a whopping 7,541 pieces. $747 at Amazon

$850 at Lego

Heroes and Villains is the home of tasteful, nerd-centric apparel. Currently, the site is discounting a wide selection of its Star Wars-branded attire, including button-downs, t-shirts, backpacks, and other accessories. We’ve highlighted a handful of our favorite discounted items, but this is just a small slice of the deals available from the Heroes and Villains catalog.

Heroes & Villains Stormtrooper 501st Legion Bomber Jacket $104

$130

20% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Styled after the 501st Stormtrooper Legion, this lightweight polyester jacket features an embroidered Imperial logo on the back and reflective accents on the arms. $104 at Heroes & Villains

Citizen Watches is discounting its entire lineup of Star Wars-themed timepieces, knocking an additional 10% off their usual retail price. The Citizen catalog includes analog, and analog-digital watches fashioned after some of the most famous locations, characters, and ships in the Star Wars saga.

Citizen Rebel Pilot Watch (analog-digital) $296

$395

25% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The stainless steel digital/analog combo features the time, date, alarms, and local temperature on a watch face. $296 at Citizen

Citizen Rebel Pilot Watch (analog) $296

$395

25% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The purely analog version of the Rebel Pilot watch features a stainless steel case paired with a soft leather strap. Its eco-drive movement is also solar-powered, meaning you likely won’t have to replace the battery in the device’s lifetime. $296 at Citizen

If you’re looking for the latest Star Wars game that’s worth your money, EA’s recent performance patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor makes it easier to recommend. However, there’s an array of classic Star Wars titles that are currently much cheaper on Steam. That sale includes titles like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Star Wars Squadrons, and Star Wars Battlefront 2. Several classic games from the Lucasarts era of gaming, like Dark Forces, Empire at War, and Galactic Battlegrounds, are also available at a deep discount.

It’s also worth noting that Newegg is still running a promo that bundles Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with the Xbox Series S for $299.99 (knocking $70 off the regular combined price).

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $70 Prices taken at time of publishing. The latest adventures of Cal Kestis and BD-1 have arrived. This game picks up directly after the events of 2019’s Jedi: Fallen Order. $70 at Amazon

Star Wars Arcade Game $600 Prices taken at time of publishing. The original Star Wars video game that graced arcades 40 years ago has been revived by Arcade 1UP. The 60-inch-tall cabinet features a 17-inch LCD screen and includes the arcade versions of Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi, complete with a light-up marquee and coin door. $600 at Walmart

$600 at Wayfair

Build-A-Bear workshop is taking up to 30% off Grogu, Rancors, Banthas, and Wampas, but where are the Ewoks? Not an Ewok in sight. Regardless, this sale is a great excuse to give any of these adorable creatures a good home.

Build-A-Bear Grogu Plush $54

$79

33% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Everybody’s favorite force-sensitive infant, now in plush form. This version of the li’l green spud comes equipped with his trademark pram. Just don’t call him Baby Yoda. $54 at Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear Bantha Plush $37

$53

30% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Bantha is a noble steed relied upon by the native Tuskens of Tatooine. The plush version of this beast of burden is just as cuddly, smells much better than the real thing, and even comes with a removable saddle. $37 at Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear Rancor Plush $27

$38

30% off Prices taken at time of publishing. One of the more misunderstood creatures of Star Wars, the ferocious-looking Rancor is emotionally complex and fiercely loyal. $27 at Build-A-Bear

Looking to build your library of Star Wars coffee table literature big enough to choke a Sarlaac? We’ve got you covered.

Star Wars Complete Vehicles Cross-Sections $34

$40

16% off Prices taken at time of publishing. 264 pages full of bespoke cutaway illustrations showing off the inner workings of some of the most iconic vehicles and starships. $34 at Amazon

Triple Vinyl New Hope Box Set $110

$150

27% off Prices taken at time of publishing. John Williams’ triumph replicated in a way that only vinyl can deliver. The 40th anniversary box set for the Episode 4 soundtrack includes three LPs and an art book detailing the composer’s vision, complete with archival photos from the London Symphony Orchestra. $110 at Amazon

You can watch literally every Star Wars movie on Disney Plus. But if you’re looking for a Star Wars movie collection you can point to on your shelf, Best Buy is discounting exclusive 4K UHD Blu-ray Steelbook editions of the original trilogy. Each film is usually $29.99, but they are currently available for $27.99. Each Steelbook features the 4K version compatible only with UHD-ready Blu-ray players. Each also includes a 1080p Blu-ray, plus plenty of bonus features.

Star Wars tabletop games have never been in short supply, but publishers like Fantasy Flight have given us a whole new reason to obsess over that galaxy far, far away. By tapping into our insatiable need for immaculately sculpted miniatures, games like Imperial Assualt, X-Wing, and Armada have earned the attention and respect of the tabletop gaming community.

Even more casual games like Star Wars Villainous come packaged with some deliciously tactile bits and bobs for you to play with. If you’re looking for a new miniatures game to collect, but don’t have the time to assemble and paint everything, you can currently find all of these games on sale at Amazon.

Star Wars X-Wing miniatures game $40

$48

17% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Star Wars X-Wing miniatures game lets you engage in small-scale (or large-scale) dogfights with immaculately detailed minis. $40 at Amazon

Star Wars Armada Core Set $80

$120

34% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Star Wars Armada is essentially a scaled up, and slower version of the already excellent Star Wars: X-Wing Miniatures game. The core set comes packaged with everything you need to play including pre-assembled and painted miniatures of a Nebulon-B Frigate, Corellian Corvette, and Victory Class Star Destroyer. $80 at Amazon