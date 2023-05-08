 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lego’s striking Tales of the Space Age set is now available

The $49.99 set looks so good that it’s hard to believe it’s Lego

By Alice Newcome-Beill
Image: Lego

The latest Lego Ideas set is a delightfully minimalist tribute to humanity’s unwavering appetite for discovery — and more Legos. The 688-piece Tales of the Space Age set is now available exclusively through physical Lego Stores locations and Lego.com for $49.99. The set, which is currently on backorder, is set to ship by May 25.

This set’s design comes from Jan Woźnica, a designer who was inspired by a combination of 80’s sci-fi art and travel postcards. It came together in this Lego brick-bound tribute to space exploration with bright neon and pastels. Tales of the Space Age is comprised of four independent portraits that can be displayed standing up or mounted on a wall.

A photo of the back of one of the frames from the Lego Tales of the Space Age set, showing a built-in wall hook made of Lego bricks.
The addition of built-in wall hooks to the back of each piece is ingenious.
Image: Lego

The Lego Ideas program gives independent creators the chance to sell unique models, but only if they get at least 10,000 backers and make it through Lego’s rigorous review process. Lego Ideas sets, like Tales of the Space Age, are produced in limited quantities, so be swift with your order if you like the design.

If you miss out, you can still find plenty of unique sets for sale that made the cut for Lego Ideas, including designs inspired by The Office, Home Alone, and even BTS, the K-Pop sensation.

