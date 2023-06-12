 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buy two games and get one free at Amazon and Target

The sale includes new releases like Diablo 4 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Artwork from Diablo 4 Image: Blizzard Entertainment

2023 has delivered a bunch of great games so far, and you can save on some of them at Target and Amazon. Both retailers will give you a free game when you buy two of equal or greater value at full price through June 18. This is a great opportunity to fill out your backlog with recent AAA releases like Diablo 4, Resident Evil 4, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, or essential indie titles like Spiritfarer and Cult of the Lamb. Make sure you add three items to your cart, then you’ll see the prices fall at checkout.

A number of excellent board games are included in this sale, too. Whether you’re looking to pick up a solo experience, like Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective, or a table-spanning epic like Twilight Imperium: Fourth Edition, there are plenty of titles on sale to fill up that empty space on your bookshelf.

Thankfully, there’s quite a bit of overlap in terms of what both Amazon and Target are offering during this sale. We’ve offered some recommendations to fill your carts.

Amazon buy two, get one free video game deals

Amazon buy two, get one free tabletop deals

Cal Kestis stares intensely in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Image: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts via Polygon

Target buy two, get one free gaming deals

Target buy two, get one free tabletop deals

Next Up In Tabletop Games

Loading comments...

The Latest

Anedamimik Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Oli Welsh
/ new

BioWare releases commemorative corpse for Commander Shepard

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Assassin’s Creed Mirage gets another close-up at Ubisoft Forward

By Owen S. Good
/ new

The Crew Motorfest goes to Hawaii, comes back with a launch date

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Phantom Liberty might be CD Projekt’s last chance to redeem Cyberpunk 2077

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Call of Duty removes Nickmercs skin following streamer’s anti-LGBTQ tweet

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon