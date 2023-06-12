Buy two games and get one free at Amazon and Target

2023 has delivered a bunch of great games so far, and you can save on some of them at Target and Amazon. Both retailers will give you a free game when you buy two of equal or greater value at full price through June 18. This is a great opportunity to fill out your backlog with recent AAA releases like Diablo 4, Resident Evil 4, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, or essential indie titles like Spiritfarer and Cult of the Lamb. Make sure you add three items to your cart, then you’ll see the prices fall at checkout.

A number of excellent board games are included in this sale, too. Whether you’re looking to pick up a solo experience, like Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective, or a table-spanning epic like Twilight Imperium: Fourth Edition, there are plenty of titles on sale to fill up that empty space on your bookshelf.

Thankfully, there’s quite a bit of overlap in terms of what both Amazon and Target are offering during this sale. We’ve offered some recommendations to fill your carts.

