Returnal, one of the PS5’s best games, is just $21.99

Every movement matters in Returnal. This difficult, yet rewarding third-person shooter is easy to recommend to anyone who’s looking for something memorable to add to their PS5 game collection. And right now, It’s available for its lowest price yet at Best Buy. The disc version of the game costs just $21.99, making it a bargain for those who don’t have a PlayStation Plus Extra subscription ($14.99 per month), which includes access to the game.

Returnal launched in 2021, and was one of the first big showcases for the PS5’s most hyped-up features, including the DualSense’s adaptive triggers, realistic haptic feedback, and gorgeous visuals. All of that aside, it’s a really fun, fast-paced game that I still enjoy getting into a flow with (even more now since it added save states and online multiplayer). It requires you to juggle a lot; dodging enemies, keeping a steady aim, and performing Returnal’s equivalent to Gears of War’s Active Reloads while running around makes my brain run at a speed that most games don’t require.

The game debuted on PC in early 2023. It has seen some small price cuts since launch, and it’s currently $47.99 on the Epic Games Store.