 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is $10 off at Amazon

The physical version of Nintendo’s hit Switch game previously sold for $69.99

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Link smiles at the camera and points up to the sky in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

If you haven’t had the chance to play The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom yet, you can currently pick up a copy of the amazing open-world title for $59.99 at Amazon, a whole $10 less than what everyone had to pay for the game at launch. Before you get too excited, this likely isn’t a permanent price drop for the Nintendo Switch hit, and it only applies to the physical format of the game.

Tears of the Kingdom is easily the most ambitious Zelda title to date, and its scale can prove remarkably daunting, particularly for less experienced gamers. If you need some pointers on planning your road trip through, above, and below Hyrule, we’ve assembled a comprehensive list of guides, plus a fully interactive map.

If you’re looking for even more inventive ways to inject more Zelda into your life, we’ve also put together a collection of some of the best Zelda-themed loot, memes, as well as where you can officially play all of the Zelda titles from 1986 to now.

Next Up In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Loading comments...

The Latest

Sonapan Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Jiosin Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Josiu Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Immortals of Aveum, the ‘Call of Duty with magic’ shooter, is delayed a month

By Owen S. Good
/ new

‘Voe and You’ classroom solutions in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Julia Lee
/ new

Sikukuu Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon