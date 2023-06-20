The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is $10 off at Amazon

If you haven’t had the chance to play The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom yet, you can currently pick up a copy of the amazing open-world title for $59.99 at Amazon, a whole $10 less than what everyone had to pay for the game at launch. Before you get too excited, this likely isn’t a permanent price drop for the Nintendo Switch hit, and it only applies to the physical format of the game.

Tears of the Kingdom is easily the most ambitious Zelda title to date, and its scale can prove remarkably daunting, particularly for less experienced gamers. If you need some pointers on planning your road trip through, above, and below Hyrule, we’ve assembled a comprehensive list of guides, plus a fully interactive map.

If you’re looking for even more inventive ways to inject more Zelda into your life, we’ve also put together a collection of some of the best Zelda-themed loot, memes, as well as where you can officially play all of the Zelda titles from 1986 to now.