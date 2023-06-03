Some of the best PS5 games are up to $40 off

We’re back with more gaming and entertainment deals for the weekend crowd. Welcome! Below, you’ll find a mix of noteworthy deals from the past week, some brand-new highlights, plus the five bestselling products on Polygon this week, in case you want to see what everyone is currently obsessed with.

The best gaming deals this week

It’s a great time to have a PS5, as Sony slashed prices on disc-based games (and many digital titles) on Friday. Whether you’ve been holding out for big price cuts, or you just bought a PlayStation 5, there’s a lot to peruse this weekend — so much that we’re just going to list out some of the highlights:

I’m delighted to hear that the System Shock remake turned out great, as it had a few delays during development (we have a review right here, in case you’re interested). If you want to buy it, there’s thankfully a deal to take advantage of right now at the Epic Games Store.

Epic’s big sale, which lasts through June 15, lets you knock 25% off most games that cost $14.99 or more. For the System Shock remake, the game’s normal $39.99 price will go down to $29.99 at checkout. On that note, you can get 25% off up to 50 game purchases, so long as each eligible item is priced at $14.99 or up.

Meta announced the Quest 3 virtual reality headset this week. It’s not ready for store shelves just yet; Meta plans to launch it this fall. However, we finally know that it’s coming, and it’ll cost $499.99 to start. In that same news blast, Meta shared that the 128 GB Quest 2 headset — still a very fine and fun gadget — will cost $299.99 starting Sunday, June 4. It originally launched at that very price in 2020, but that was with just 64 GB of storage, and before Meta raised its price to $399.99 due to inflation.

There are a bunch of good games to play, and more are on the way. Meta just had its annual game showcase, where it announced a reboot of The 7th Guest and a bunch of other titles. And, in more good news for Quest 2 owners, Meta is releasing a software update that boosts CPU and GPU performance — a notable thing to happen in a device that’s nearly three years old.

If you love the Xbox 360 controller, but maybe your old gamepad has seen better days cosmetically speaking, here’s a tip you might appreciate. The $49.99 Hyperkin Xenon, a wired replica of the Xbox 360 controller, is launching on June 6. Previously, Hyperkin was solely accepting pre-orders through its own site, but it has since expanded to Amazon. There, you can grab it in one of its four colors: white, black, red, or pink.

The best entertainment deals this week

It’s nearly summer, so it’s time to have some aquatic adventures. Speaking of making a splash, the Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, is being released soon on disc (it has been available as a digital rental for months). If you can’t wait to get James Cameron’s latest and wettest epic, I recommend buying the 4K Blu-ray version at Amazon, since it’s $5 cheaper than the standard Blu-ray. It contains a 4K Blu-ray, compatible with select Blu-ray players (including the latest consoles), a 1080p Blu-ray disc, and a digital copy of the film.

The movie is more than three hours long, and thankfully, unlike theatergoers, you can simply pause the film at home in case you need to use the restroom. Still, you might get a kick out of this post we made during the theatrical release, which instructed people when it was safe to see a Na’vi about a Direhorse, so to speak, without missing much plot development.

Going to see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? Lucky you. My local theaters are totally sold out this weekend, so I’ll have to wait a bit. Whether you’re seeing it right away or not, you might be into some related merch, including games, books, and movies we recommend for fans. We’ve got over a dozen fun gift ideas right here.

One of those items really popped out to me: the hardcover book called The Art of the Movie, which dissects Across the Spider-Verse’s look. It should be an interesting (and gorgeous) read when it launches on July 3.

It’s a great weekend for fans of stellar animation (who also enjoy deals), as several Studio Ghibli Blu-ray steelbooks are each priced at about $16 at Amazon. They normally sell for $26 or so. It’s worth noting that most of the studio’s films are available via the Max streaming service (formerly known as HBO Max — I know, I’m still getting used to the name change, too).

If you’re looking for some related reading, the Polygon staff dove deeply into the catalog of Studio Ghibli in 2020, producing a great (if I say so myself) collection of stories that fans should read.

In celebration of the upcoming launch of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on June 30, Shop Disney is offering Disney Plus subscribers early access to this... interesting apparel item. It’s the iconic fedora worn by Indiana Jones, slightly miniaturized to fit some huge Mickey Mouse ears on each side. Subscribers have early access to this item through June 8, and it costs $34.99. After that date, it’ll be available to non-subscribers, too.