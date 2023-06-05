You can pick up a new Sonos Soundbar for less than a refurbished model at Best Buy

The Sonos ecosystem of speakers is an easy way to elevate the sound of your home theater or gaming setup. Currently, Best Buy and Sonos Direct have several factory-mint models on sale for the same price, or less than, their refurbished counterparts. For example, a brand-new Sonos Arc soundbar would typically cost you $899, but you can currently pick one up for just $719.20. Some other standout offers include the Sonos Gen 3 Sub for around $590 (normally $799), and the Gen 2 Sonos Beam for $350 (normally $499).

While Polygon hasn’t had the opportunity to try out these soundbars personally, you can check out reviews for the Sonos Arc, Beam, and Ray at our sister site, The Verge, for more details.

All of the latest Sonos soundbars are Dolby Atmos and Apple AirPlay 2 compatible and include built-in voice controls. However, their biggest draw is their seamless connectivity with other Sonos speakers, allowing you to quickly set up a pair of rear-firing speakers or bring a subwoofer into the mix without the need for additional cables.

These awesome discounts even extend to several bundles available exclusively from Sonos Direct. The Sonos Surround Set, which includes a pair of Sonos Era 100 speakers with the Beam soundbar, is currently discounted to $897.20 instead of its usual $997, which knocks $100 off the regular combined price of both products.

Even if you aren’t in the market for a new soundbar, you can also find several of Sonos’ excellent Bluetooth speakers on sale too. The Sonos Roam usually goes for $180 but is available at Best Buy and Sonos for $134.