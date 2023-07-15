Save $80 on the OLED Switch this weekend

As we wave goodbye to Prime Day 2023, we’re also saying adieu to Video Game Fashion Week, Polygon’s annual tradition of celebrating all of the fabulous and weird ways gaming and glamour collide. Thankfully, good deals are always in fashion here at Polygon, and while you may not be able to save on Sailor Moon Jimmy Choos, or Team Rocket streetwear, we might just have a Space Marine bomber jacket with your name on it.

We’ve included some of our favorite deals this week from the worlds of gaming and entertainment, along with some of the best-selling products that have made an appearance on Polygon this week.

The best gaming deals this week

It’s normally $349.99, but you can currently pick up the Japanese model of the Nintendo Switch OLED at Woot for just $289.99, less than the price of the vanilla Switch. The OLED model is similar to its standard counterpart, but features several improvements, including a larger and brighter display, better audio, and a more robust kickstand.

The only real catch here is that the box and documentation are in Japanese. However, once you set up the console and select English as the primary language, it will function just like any other Switch you could purchase in North America.

Even with the advent of more powerful gaming handheld like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, the Switch is still the only (official) place to experience first-party Nintendo titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Metroid Dread, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

This deal will stick around for the next seven days or until stock runs out, but this is a fantastic opportunity if you’re considering investing in Nintendo’s upgraded handheld.

GameStop will still throw in a free game when you purchase another eligible title of equal or greater value during its Summer Sale. This promo includes titles like Elden Ring, New Pokémon Snap, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2, and more.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in GameStop’s BOGO sale, there are plenty of other awesome titles you can find for a flat $20 discount, including Metroid Dread, Persona 5 Royal, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Of course, if you’d prefer to pay nothing for your games, Amazon is always offering a complimentary list of games for Prime members. Right now, you can pick up titles like Prey, Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition, and Shovel Knight Showdown absolutely free. You can even get free in-game bonuses and cosmetic items for titles like Diablo 4, Hearthstone, and Pokémon Go.

Just in case the Nintendo Switch isn’t your preferred console, there are a couple of Xbox-centric deals worth checking out too. Currently, Halo: The Master Chief Collection is on sale at Xbox for just $9.99. While this massive collection for the Xbox and PC has always been free for Game Pass subscribers, this isn’t a bad deal for a bundle that includes six of the best shooters ever made.

Newegg is still offering a discounted Xbox Series X bundle with a digital code for Diablo 4. Normally this bundle would cost $559.99, but you can currently pick one up for $519.99, saving you $50 on the combined price of both products.

The massive 43-inch Asus ROG Strix 4K gaming monitor is still discounted at Newegg to $699.99 (was $899.99), you can even knock an additional $50 off with the mail-in rebate. The large flat panel monitor features a 144Hz refresh rate, is AMD FreeSync compatible, and boasts a 1ms response time. If you’ve got the space for it, the ROG Strix 4K gaming monitor is an excellent choice for a top-tier gaming monitor.

The top-selling stuff on Polygon this week

The best entertainment deals this week

The mother of all modern consoles is now available in Lego form. The Lego Atari 2600 is normally $191.99, but is currently discounted to $191.99 for Lego VIP members at the Lego online storefront. The 2,532-piece set, is a cleverly designed and fitting tribute not just to the classic console, but its iconic titles as well. The set features the Atari 2600 console, a single controller, and three cartridges with matching dioramas.

Lego VIP members can also save on several other less conventional Lego products, including the Pride flag-inspired Everyone is Awesome Lego set, which is available for $24.49 (normally $34.99). The Spice Girls Brick Headz set is also available for $29.99 (normally $49.99).

Several video game-themed hardcover art books and encyclopedias are currently discounted at Amazon, ready to keep your coffee table company. Some standouts include The Art of the Mass Effect Trilogy, Diablo: Book of Lorath, and The Halo Encyclopedia.

Barnes & Noble is currently offering an excellent sale on films from the Criterion Collection, discounting eligible box sets and 4K UHD titles by 50% through July 28. The Criterion Collection is composed of some of the most important and influential films from the better part of the last century. Some of the titles on sale include Time Bandits, Thelma & Louise, The Sound of Metal, and Malcom X.