Hoto’s electric screwdriver for DIY repairs is 30% off right now

I want — no, I need — this thing

By Cameron Faulkner
The Hoto 3.6 volt electric screwdriver sitting on top of a wooden desk.
This thing’s Prime Day deal is still going strong.
Image: Hoto Tools
Most people find themselves in need of a screwdriver at some point, whether it’s to take apart controllers, consoles, and computers, or just to make quick fixes around the house. I recently found out about this Hoto electric screwdriver through my pals at The Verge, and for its price (which is currently 30% off), it seems like a good deal. By clicking the coupon on its Amazon page, you can get it for $41.99, down from its normal $59.99 sticker price.

I can’t fault normal screwdrivers for being unintuitive, but there are some good reasons why you might want to upgrade. It seems great for people with limited mobility, or those who’ve just had it with cranking screwdrivers. This one can do all of the work, although it supports both electric and manual modes in case you have a preference for a specific job.

The screwdriver operates with just two buttons: a clockwise screw button and a counter-clockwise screw button. It can recharge via its USB-C port, the same one used for your Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and some tablets. It has adjustable torque levels, letting you be more delicate with electronics, or amping it up for items that really need a tight screwing. Plus, it has a ring light to illuminate the task at hand, in case the room you’re in isn’t providing enough ambient light to work with.

A Hoto 3.6 volt electric screwdriver with its 12 drill bits showing. The kit is laid on top of grid paper.
Not that it’s a requirement for a screwdriver to look good, but this screwdriver looks good.
Image: Hoto Tools

The 12 bits included with this screwdriver are basic, and won’t cover every kind of repair under the sun. It includes three sizes of Philips head (PH1, PH2, PH3), four Hex (H3, H4, H5, H6), three Torx (T15, T20, T25), one flat blade (SL4) bit, and one Pozidriv (PZ2) bit. I’m encouraged by one Amazon reviewer who said that the Hoto screwdriver accepts normal drill bits, so the bits geared toward electronics repair included in iFixit’s $19.99 Moray Driver Kit should work just fine.

/ new

/ new

/ new

/ new

/ new

/ new

