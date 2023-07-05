Get three months of Game Pass Ultimate for $24 before tomorrow’s price hike

Today is your last opportunity to stock up on Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions before the price increase on July 6, raising the monthly price from $14.99 to $16.99.

Game Pass has always been an excellent value, offering access to a rotating library of AAA titles to play on your PC or Xbox, and day one access to new releases like Starfield. Some of the most recent additions to the Game Pass library include the Warioware-like McPixel 3, socialist community crafting simulator Common’hood, and military sim multiplayer shooter, Insurgency Sandstorm.

Game Pass also grants you access to exclusive deals and sales on games that you may want to make a permanent part of your collection. One final benefit worth mentioning is that any games featured on Game Pass also include all of the associated DLC, which in the case of Forza Horizon 5 means tearing up the blacktop in two of the vehicles featured in the upcoming Barbie movie. Frankly, if doing doughnuts in a bubblegum pink roadster isn’t enough to convince you that Game Pass is a good deal, I don’t know what is.

Some retailers still offer one-month and three-month subscriptions to Game Pass below retail, allowing you to extend your current subscription through the rest of 2023 and beyond. The best deal we’ve found for Game Pass subscriptions is available at Eneba, which is currently offering three-month subscriptions for as low as $24.36 when you use the code UltiUS at checkout, knocking more than 40% off the original price, and 50% once the revised pricing goes into effect tomorrow.